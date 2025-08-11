Stocks Erase Gains as Hope Dims for Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks erased gains as traders dialed back optimism that a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin would bring the war in Ukraine closer to a resolution.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the index ended Friday just shy of a record high. Europe’s main equity benchmark was also flat, having earlier risen as much as 0.4%. Brent crude trimmed losses to trade down 0.4% around $66.30 a barrel.

In US premarket trading, Nvidia Corp. dropped 1.6% after it and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to pay 15% of their revenue from AI chip sales to China, payable to the US government, in exchange for export licenses. AMD retreated 2.4%. Wind power firm Orsted A/S fell as much as 29% in Denmark on the back of a $9.4 billion rights issue announcement.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin approached an all-time high, supported by strong demand from institutional investors and corporate buyers, which are helping to lift the entire cryptocurrency market.

Markets initially found some reassurance in renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, with Trump and Putin set to meet in Alaska on Friday, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continues to reject ceding land. Traders are also awaiting US inflation data on Tuesday to gauge the impact of tariffs on prices.

We “continue to treat expectations about a potential cease-fire in Ukraine with caution,” noted ING Groep NV strategists Francesco Pesole and Frantisek Taborsky. “We think tomorrow’s all-important US CPI release may be a bigger market event.”

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries dipped three basis points to 4.26%, while the dollar was little changed.

Elsewhere in commodity markets, gold futures in New York declined as traders awaited clarification from the White House over its tariff policy. Lithium prices and stocks spiked after battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. halted operations at a major mine in China.

Corporate Highlights:

Shares in Danish Orsted A/S dropped as much as 24% after the company announced it will conduct a rights offering to raise as much as 60 billion Danish kroner ($9.4 billion). Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to pay 15% of their revenues from Chinese AI chip sales to the US government in a deal to secure export licenses. Novartis AG succeeded in treating a form of autoimmune disease in late-stage studies, offering a boost for the Swiss drugmaker’s potential for treatments in the field. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:14 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1649 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.54 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1863 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3462 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $121,473.42 Ether rose 1.4% to $4,277.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.68% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.56% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $66.29 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.2% to $3,356.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

