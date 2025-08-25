Stocks Extend Advance on Fed Rate-Cut Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares tracked Wall Street’s rally and gained the most in nearly two weeks as traders increased bets the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month following dovish comments by Chairman Jerome Powell.

A gauge of Asian equities rose 1.1%, with an index of technology stocks in Hong Kong jumping by 3.1%. Shanghai shares gained 0.9%, hovering around their highest level in 10 years, with property companies among the winners as the Chinese city eased home buying curbs.

Equity-index futures for US and Europe retreated as investors curbed some of Friday’s optimism ahead of this week’s risk events. Treasuries edged lower, paring some gains made after Powell’s speech, with yields on the two-year up one basis point to 3.71%. A gauge of the dollar strengthened 0.1% after posting its third weekly loss. Gold fell.

Traders see an 84% chance of a Fed rate cut next month after Powell signaled at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the central bank may ease before inflation fully returns to target amid a softening hiring environment. That optimism faces key tests this week, including a US inflation reading, Nvidia Corp.’s results and the peak of Asian earnings season.

“Powell’s wish-to-reality signal is set to serve as glue on the cracks beneath Asia’s mildly shaking markets,” said Hebe Chen, analyst at Vantage Markets. “For investors, this fresh dose of optimism is likely to keep risk appetite buoyant” through to the next Fed board meeting.

Sentiment had been weak heading into Friday, with the S&P 500 falling for five straight sessions. Its longest losing streak since January came as Wall Street pulled back on bets that the Fed was about to reduce borrowing costs. Powell’s comments halted those concerns, sending the equity benchmark soaring to its best day since May.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

Currency traders are curbing the enthusiasm that broke out among dollar bears after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech opened the door for the Fed to cut rates. That underscores the potential that this week’s inflation data and further economic prints before the mid-September FOMC mean it’s far from certain that policymakers will resume easing then.

—Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader.

However, Powell, in what was likely his final Jackson Hole speech at the helm of the Fed, detailed the cloudy signals coming from the economy.

While the effect of tariffs on prices is now visible, there are still questions about whether that will reignite inflation in a more persistent way, he said.

He called the labor market’s current status — with both falling demand for, and declining supply of workers — “curious.”

“It’s clear that Fed is prioritizing the job weakness concern over inflation and that’s their stance now,” said Jin Yuejue, Hong Kong-based multi-asset solutions investment specialist at JPMorgan Asset Management. Still, the signal from the speech is “quite clear” that the Fed is ready to pivot, she said.

Chinese stocks have been in focus with questions mounting over how much further the market can rally with concerns of trade tariffs and a deep-rooted property crisis weighing on the economy. While the market’s steady advance may suggest less risk of a sudden correction, some analysts are warning that a bubble is in the making.

“Markets might be expecting, either correctly or incorrectly, that macroeconomic fundamentals will improve,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Ltd. in Singapore. “But a bull market will not be sustainable if inflation remains close to 0% and corporate pricing power faces severe headwinds from weak domestic demand.”

Then there’s Nvidia, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday after the market close. Traders are hoping it can soothe fears about AI spending and effectively confirm that the stock market’s latest rally isn’t just a technology bubble.

Nvidia’s size — it has the biggest weighting in the S&P 500 at almost 8% — and its position at the center of AI development have made it a bellwether of the broader market. The tech giant’s chips are everywhere, with 40% of its revenue coming from tech giants including Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Meanwhile, several Asian borrowers are opening talks with investors this week on dollar bond deals, aiming to lock in some of the tightest credit spreads seen in decades amid growing expectations for further US interest rate cuts.

Corporate News:

Dongfeng Motor Group Co.’s Hong Kong-listed shares surged the most in six months after the Chinese automaker announced long-awaited restructuring plans. Buyout firm Thoma Bravo is nearing a deal to acquire call center software maker Verint Systems Inc. The deal would value Verint at about $2 billion, including debt. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is close to a deal to acquire European coffee company JDE Peet’s NV for about $18 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:15 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.9% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1705 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.32 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1592 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $112,837.01 Ether fell 1.5% to $4,713.5 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.615% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.28% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $63.80 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,365.59 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Joanne Wong and Finbarr Flynn.

