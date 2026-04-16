Stocks Extend Highs as Traders Await Truce Update: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks pushed modestly higher at record highs amid solid demand for technology shares as investors looked for progress toward a longer-term peace deal in the Middle East.

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S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% after the benchmark closed above the 7,000 mark for the first time. Nasdaq 100 contracts advanced as much as 0.5% before trimming the move. The early hours of the session saw a sharp rally in technology stocks after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s upbeat revenue outlook highlighted the resilience of AI chip demand.

Brent rose toward $96 a barrel as movements through the Strait of Hormuz remained all but paralyzed. Bonds rose, led by gains in Europe where central bank policymakers signaled they’re in no rush to raise interest rates. The dollar snapped an eight-day losing streak while gold rose above $4,800 an ounce.

Stock markets have rebounded as signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, combined with a fresh burst of AI optimism and corporate earnings, pushed investors to abandon their cautious views. Still, delegates at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington have cautioned that markets are underestimating the war’s economic damage.

In the latest developments in the conflict, Pakistan stepped up efforts to help the US and Iran prolong a ceasefire that’s set to expire next week.

“Investors have become conditioned to buy every dip,” said Michael Bell, head of market strategy at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. “The outlook is binary, either Hormuz reopens soon or it doesn’t. With equity markets already assuming Hormuz will reopen soon, the upside is perhaps limited.”

Technology stocks fueled gains in Europe where the Stoxx 600 rose 0.4%. A gauge for the sector in Asia climbed to a record high, while Taiwan’s total market cap topped $4.1 trillion to overtake the UK.

“TSMC describing AI demand as ‘extremely robust,’ pushing capex to the upper end of a $52-56 billion range, and signaling that the next three years of investment will significantly exceed the last three; that is not the language of a cycle nearing its peak,” said Amanda Lyons, information technology sector lead and head of research at Energy Group Capital.

TSMC rose 1% in US premarket trading after closing at an all-time high in Taipei, before erasing the move. Microsoft Corp. was the standout performer among the Magnificent Seven with a 1.7% advance. News that Elon Musk’s staff sought quotes for chipmaking equipment for his envisioned Terafab added to the upbeat mood in tech. Allbirds Inc. tumbled after soaring on Wednesday.

Technology stocks have been snapped up in recent weeks after lagging the market for much of the year, putting the Nasdaq 100 on course for its longest winning streak since 2017 if the gauge extends gains on Thursday.

Claudia Panseri of UBS Wealth Management said her exposure to artificial intelligence stocks is focused on the US and China and is “more selective” than two years ago. “We also prefer companies which are still investing using cash, rather than companies issuing bonds,” Panseri told Bloomberg TV.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say:

“In the medium term, I worry the futures curve is too optimistic on commodity price declines and that markets haven’t priced the stagflationary impact of the war. In the near term though, these pressures may not come through yet, leaving equities without a clear downside catalyst.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Charles Schwab Corp. reported first-quarter assets that topped estimates as the brokerage continued to attract the wealth of retail investors even amid geopolitical uncertainty. Sales of Tesla Inc.’s Cybertruck have been propped up in recent months by Elon Musk’s other companies, an unusual arrangement that further indicates the polarizing pickup is failing to appeal to everyday buyers. PepsiCo Inc.’s quarterly revenue and earnings beat expectations, as the maker of Doritos and Lay’s sees improvement in salty snacks volume following recent price cuts. Pernod Ricard SA expects the war in the Middle East to drive sales down as much as 4% for the year as it continues to struggle with weak demand in the US and China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. booked a 58% surge in profit, a sign that the Middle East war in its first few weeks did not depress booming AI investment. Elon Musk’s lieutenants have reached out to chip industry suppliers including Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Lam Research Corp. for his envisioned Terafab, early steps in an audacious and likely arduous attempt to break into the production of cutting-edge chips. EasyJet Plc shares fell the most since 2022 after the UK budget airline warned of a loss in the first half of this fiscal year because of disruptions from the Iran war. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:03 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1781 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3543 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.96 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $74,744.9 Ether fell 1% to $2,340.41 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $91.46 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,821.55 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Subrat Patnaik.

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