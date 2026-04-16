Stocks Extend Highs as TSMC Bolsters Tech Optimism: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks set new highs as an upbeat forecast from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. added fuel to technology shares amid rising optimism that the US and Iran are seeking more time to negotiate a peace deal.

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Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the benchmark closed above the 7,000 mark for the first time. Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.4% as TSMC’s raised revenue outlook highlighted the resilience of AI chip demand. Adding to the upbeat mood in tech, Elon Musk’s lieutenants have sought quotes and delivery times for chipmaking equipment for his envisioned Terafab.

Meanwhile, Brent fluctuated around $95 a barrel as the US and Iran considered a two-week ceasefire extension. Global bonds rose, led by gains in Europe where central bank policymakers signaled they’re in no rush to raise interest rates. The dollar was little changed while gold rose toward $4,825 an ounce.

Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni said investors are looking past the war in the Middle East and focusing on market fundamentals.

“History shows that geopolitical crises turn out to be great buying opportunities,” Yardeni said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “That’s the situation we’re in right now where investors are looking past the war.”

Technology stocks also led gains in Europe as the Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%. Asian shares advanced 1.3%, nearly erasing their war-triggered losses, with Japan’s Nikkei closing at an all-time high.

The MSCI All Country index, which had dropped as much as 9% from the start of the war through to its low on March 30, erased all those declines.

“The sight of oil trading at sub-$100 levels and hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough are combining to breathe life back into equities,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Corporate News:

Pernod Ricard SA expects the war in the Middle East to drive sales down as much as 4% for the year as it continues to struggle with weak demand in the US and China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. booked a 58% surge in profit, a sign that the Middle East war in its first few weeks did not depress booming AI investment. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1797 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 158.83 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8144 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3570 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $74,905.76 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,352.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.79% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $95.53 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,827.27 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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