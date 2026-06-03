Stocks Extend Record Rally on AI, Crude Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global equities advanced to new highs as demand for artificial-intelligence stocks intensified, cementing the sector’s role as the market’s main driver.

MSCI’s All Country World Index rose 0.1% to a record, while Asian stocks gained 0.7%, joining Wall Street at all-time highs. Asian chipmakers climbed to new peaks after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rallied almost 6% to a record. The tech sector remained a key focus, with SpaceX seeking $135 a share for a $75 billion initial public offering, according to Reuters.

Even so, caution crept in as Brent crude rose above $97 a barrel on pessimism over the prospects of the US and Iran reaching a peace deal and as fresh fighting flared up in the Middle East. The US currency strengthened a touch and the yen hovered near 160 per dollar. European equities were set for a modest loss at the open, while futures contracts for US gauges were little changed.

Investors piling into AI-linked stocks have propelled global equities to unprecedented levels. Traders have looked past concerns about elevated valuations, betting that strong earnings growth and easing geopolitical tensions will continue to support risk assets.

“Tech continues to dominate the market,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. “The trend remains positive, with the catalyst for further material gains possible with a resolution with Iran.”

In tariff news, the US is proposing levies of at least 10% on imports from most major trading partners following an investigation into forced-labor practices, as President Donald Trump seeks to rebuild the sweeping tariff wall struck down by the US Supreme Court.

“There is considerable uncertainty over whether the stated rationale this time will face legal challenges,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co. “So the overall impact is likely to be limited.”

The yen was in focus as investors awaited Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s planned speech for clues on the outlook for interest rates. Traders are reluctant to push the yen beyond the key 160 level against the dollar in the face of the risk of intervention by authorities to prop up the currency.

The yen traded at 159.91 as of 2:47 p.m. in Tokyo, based on prices aggregated by Bloomberg. Earlier in the morning dollar-yen was seen at 160 on the EBS platform owned by CME Group Inc., according to traders.

In other corners of the market, gold edged lower to about $4,465 an ounce as inflation worries fueled expectations that borrowing costs will stay elevated for longer. Bitcoin slid to around $67,000

Treasuries edged lower, with the yield on the 10-year bond rising two basis points to 4.46%. The first of three labor-market reports due this week reinforced wagers that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be to raise interest rates.

Indonesian stocks slumped to their lowest level in almost 14 months while the rupiah reached another record low.

Elsewhere, the private credit sector remained in focus. Cliffwater LLC’s flagship private credit fund capped redemptions at 5% in the second quarter after investors looked to pull about 17% of shares, in a sign of enduring pressure on the $1.8 trillion market.

Partners Group Holding AG is capping withdrawals at one of its evergreen private equity funds amid heightened redemption pressure, as the investor anxiety that hit private credit vehicles showed signs of spilling over to other asset classes within private markets.

Even as businesses navigated rising energy costs sparked by the Iran war, US job openings jumped in April to the highest level in almost two years and layoffs fell, adding to signs the labor market remains resilient.

“The jobs market continues to hold its ground,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “There’s hope that energy prices will retreat after a geopolitically charged surge in the first quarter, allowing the Fed to stay on hold while inflation eases in the second half of the year. Pair that with rising earnings expectations, and it could help propel stock prices higher.”

Corporate News:

Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd. expects spending in its chip-related operations to make up more than half its total capex in coming years. Marvell Technology Inc. shares surged the most in 26 years after Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang predicted that the semiconductor and networking company would be the next business to hit a $1 trillion valuation. Blackstone Inc. is exploring a sale of its payments services provider SP.LINKS Inc., likely turning a profit a little more than two years after it bought the firm, according to people familiar with the matter. Kioxia Holdings Corp.’s market cap briefly surpassed that of Toyota Motor Corp. to become Japan’s second-most valuable firm as the global artificial intelligence boom remodels the country’s corporate landscape. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:50 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% Japan’s Topix rose 2.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1623 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 159.91 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7682 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3454 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $67,073.24 Ether fell 2% to $1,866.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.47% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.630% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,466.31 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $95.36 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Lin Zhu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.