Stocks Eye Best Month Since 2020 on Strong Economy: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Signs of strength in the world’s largest economy fueled optimism about the outlook for Corporate America, driving stocks toward their best month since 2020. Bonds rose. Oil fell from a four-year high.

While the S&P 500 was little changed, most of its shares advanced after data showed US growth accelerated at the start of the year, bolstered by a massive AI-driven upswing in business investment. Treasuries rebounded as Brent dropped to $114. The yen climbed on speculation that Japan intervened in the foreign-exchange market.

The latest data pointed to an economy that is better positioned to withstand the fallout from the Middle East conflict. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased an annualized 2% in the first quarter, consumer spending rose and business outlays on equipment and structures were supported by artificial intelligence investments.

“Tech spending shows no sign of slowing down during the AI revolution, and is doing the heavy lifting in the current US economy,” said Art Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.

A frenzied week of earnings reports offered a glimpse at how tech heavyweights are doing in AI. The upshot: Alphabet Inc.’s Google is seeing a clear payoff from its spending, while Meta Platforms Inc. is lagging behind. The Facebook parent is looking to sell as much as $25 billion of investment-grade bonds. Apple Inc. will report results after the close.

Meantime, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation — the personal consumption expenditures price index — rose 0.7% last month, the most since 2022. Separate data showed US jobless claims plunged to the lowest level in decades, a sign that job-cut announcements have not yet meaningfully translated into layoffs.

“Solid growth and no sign of fracture in the labor market left stubborn inflation as the morning’s economic headline,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “While ‘stubborn’ isn’t the same as ‘resurgent,’ as long as oil prices remain near their four-year highs, inflation will remain front of mind in the markets and keep the Fed on the sidelines.”

Markets have recovered nicely from the first-quarter lows as earnings take over the narrative, but the question is whether that narrative can hold up if energy prices remain elevated, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“At the same time, investors will be watching how the Fed navigates this backdrop, with a likely more dovish chair entering what appears to be its most divided committee in decades,” he said. “As we enter the midpoint of the year, market fundamentals and Fed policy will be two key forces investors need to watch.”

Corporate Highlights:

Caterpillar Inc. posted first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on strong sales of construction machinery and equipment used to generate electricity for artificial intelligence data centers. Ford Motor Co. warned of pressure from an unexpected rise in commodity costs, spooking investors even as the automaker raised its full-year profit outlook on demand for high-margin pickups and SUVs. Mastercard Inc.’s earnings beat estimates as spending climbed in the first three months of the year. Eli Lilly & Co. surprised Wall Street by raising its annual sales and profit forecast, as demand for obesity medications soared and thousands of patients started taking its new weight-loss pill before advertising for the drug had even begun. Merck & Co. reported first-quarter sales that beat Wall Street estimates as demand ramps up for newer products like Winrevair and an injectable version of cancer blockbuster Keytruda. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1694 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3518 The Japanese yen rose 2.2% to 156.91 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $76,465.01 Ether rose 1.1% to $2,263.68 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.39% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.05% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $105.48 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,611.02 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.