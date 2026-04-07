Stocks Fall, Oil Rises on Fears War Is Heating Up: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and oil rose on concern the war in the Middle East is intensifying ahead of President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal.

Fears that an escalation of the conflict could heighten an energy squeeze and endanger the global economy curbed risk appetite, with the S&P 500 halting a four-day advance. US crude topped $115 as the US attacked Kharg Island, a key energy export hub. Bitcoin dropped. Bonds and the dollar wavered.

Trump reiterated his threat to unleash a massive new bombing campaign, pressing Iran to make an agreement before his Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline, saying that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if that does not occur.

He also held out the possibility of an agreement, saying new Iranian leaders with “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds” could reach a deal. “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” he added.

Speaking in Budapest, Vice President JD Vance said he’s confident Iran will issue a response by then.

“Investors are likely to remain on edge and markets unable to establish trends, probably until there is a clear outcome later this evening: a deal, the US-Israeli strikes intensify, or Iran’s retaliation becomes escalatory instead of proportional,” said Paul Christopher at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“Barring any movement on the diplomatic front, it’s going to be hard for investors to take on much risk ahead of the president’s 8 p.m. deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait or face the wrath of the US military,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

Fading sentiment among retail investors may be a sign that a near-term equity rebound is in the making, according to strategists at Citadel Securities.

Individual traders — traditionally one of the stock market’s most bullish cohorts — turned net sellers of US equities and options last week on Citadel Securities’ platform, according to Scott Rubner, an occurrence seen just 18 times since January 2020. The shift follows weeks of volatility in stocks sparked by the war in Iran.

While geopolitical risks remained front and center, traders kept an eye on the latest economic data. US orders for business equipment rebounded in February, suggesting companies were moving forward on investment plans before the Iran war.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said his outlook for underlying price pressures in the US was largely unchanged despite his expectation that higher energy costs stemming from the war in Iran will boost overall inflation.

“The story hasn’t changed very much” around underlying inflation, Williams said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. He added that he anticipated core inflation, which excludes food and energy components, would rise by just one or two tenths of a percentage point.

Corporate Highlights:

Bill Ackman has proposed a bid for Universal Music Group NV — the world’s largest music company, which houses the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake and Sabrina Carpenter — to increase returns on one of his hedge fund’s biggest holdings. Anthropic PBC said its revenue run rate has now topped $30 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, and confirmed plans to work with Broadcom Inc. and Google to power its burgeoning operations. Shares of major insurance companies climbed as the US Medicare program will pay private insurers 2.48% more in 2027, a meaningful improvement over the initial rates the agency proposed in January. Gilead Sciences Inc. agreed to buy private German biotech Tubulis GmbH in a deal worth up to $5 billion as it looks to boost its portfolio in a hot new area of cancer drug development, according to people familiar with the matter. Novo Nordisk A/S will price its new high-dose Wegovy shot at $399 a month for cash-pay patients, undercutting the cost of most doses of rival Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound. Blackstone Inc. raised $10 billion for its latest opportunistic credit fund, signaling sustained appetite from institutional investors to capitalize on upheaval in the private debt market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1564 The British pound was little changed at $1.3241 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.89 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $68,225.76 Ether fell 3.4% to $2,075.51 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.35% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.05% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $115.96 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.