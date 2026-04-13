Stocks Fall, Yields Edge Higher as Oil Tops $100: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil surged back above $100 a barrel while stocks fell and bonds edged lower after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the weekend’s deadlock in US-Iran peace talks.

Brent jumped 7.2% to around $102. The S&P 500 was poised to fall 0.5% at the open. Bonds trimmed initial losses, with the two-year Treasury yield up two basis points to 3.82%. The dollar rose 0.2%, its biggest advance in more than a week. Gold traded moderately lower near $4,720 an ounce.

Shipments of oil and gas through the Hormuz strait remain in focus after Trump’s restrictions on vessels calling at Iranian ports threatened to deepen a global energy shock. If successful, the blockade would restrict the one Persian Gulf flow that has continued throughout the war, while Tehran’s warning to target vessels and ports in response amplifies the risks for other producers.

Even so, the relatively mild pullback in riskier assets suggested investors were cautiously optimistic that a resolution was still within reach.

“I was expecting much worse both for the equity market and oil prices this morning,” said Mary-Sol Michel, director of discretionary portfolio management at Swiss Life Banque Privée. “The market sees the blockade as a negotiation tool, but nonetheless, I feel the impact on stocks is quite modest.”

With earnings season about to kick off, investors are eager to hear from executives about risks stemming from the war, artificial intelligence and private credit. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will report before the US open. In Europe, LVMH needs to reassure investors about its outlook after the worst start to a year for the luxury bellwether’s shares.

Analysts project S&P 500 earnings will show roughly 12% annual growth for the first-quarter. For Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson, a strong earnings backdrop is protecting the S&P 500 from deeper losses, and he recommends that investors stand ready to add risk even if the Iran conflict continues.

In Europe, Hungary’s forint surged to a four-year high and local stocks hit a record after Prime Minister Viktor Orban lost Sunday’s election, with the opposition’s victory expected to help unlock billions of euros in European Union funding. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was 0.7% lower, tracking losses in the US and Asia.

The latest spike in crude, coupled with the marked rise in March US consumer prices, is shifting the bond market’s focus back to inflation. Japan’s 10-year yield climbed to the highest level since 1997 earlier on Monday before paring the move. European bonds posted moderate losses. In the US, money markets are pointing to about a one-in-five chance of a rate cut by December.

“Time is playing against markets as each day that goes by with oil prices this high weighs on global growth and pushes inflation,” said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “It’s difficult to see how markets could stage a sustainable rebound without a sustainable solution to this crisis.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“One explanation for the muted market reaction to the breakdown in US-Iran talks over the weekend is that the ceasefire has held. Despite this, markets look too optimistically priced, including in a scenario where there is no additional damage but the Strait remains closed.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Somnigroup International Inc. agreed to buy bedding company Leggett & Platt Inc. in an all-stock transaction worth about $2.5 billion. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares rise more than 2% in premarket trading after Trump singled out the firm for its “great war fighting capabilities and equipment.” Sandisk Corp. shares gain as the memory chipmaker is set to join the Nasdaq 100 index. Dolce & Gabbana appointed former Gucci boss Stefano Cantino as co-chief executive officer following the departure of co-founder Stefano Gabbana as chairman. Wise Plc said it’s on track to get its primary listing shifted from London to Nasdaq next month, as the money transfer company’s key fourth-quarter earnings figure beat analyst expectations. Shares rallied. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 7:10 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1699 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3439 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.67 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $70,862.81 Ether fell 1.2% to $2,186.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.4% to $103.71 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,723.34 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai and Levin Stamm.

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