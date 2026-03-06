Stocks Fall as Bond Rout Deepens After Jump in Oil: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The selloff in global bonds deepened after another jump in oil prices fanned fears that the war in the Middle East would fuel inflation. Stocks slipped.

Futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3% lower after a week of sharp swings in which investors repeatedly recalibrated their outlook on the duration and impact of the US-Israeli war against Iran. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 4.17%, on course for its biggest weekly gain since April ahead of Friday’s payrolls report.

Brent crude rose 2% to top $87 a barrel. Qatar’s energy minister told the Financial Times the conflict may force Gulf energy exporters to shut down production within weeks, a move that could drive oil toward $150 a barrel. The dollar rose 0.1%.

The increase in oil prices has raised fears of a renewed inflation spike, prompting investors to dial down bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The employment report due Friday is expected to show hiring moderated last month after a strong reading in January, and unemployment held steady.

Traders are expecting that a stronger-than-expected jobs report will buoy equities, even though a weaker print would give the Fed more reason to consider rate cuts. The logic is that robust data would reinforce the view that the economy can avoid stagflation despite rising energy prices.

“The market would likely interpret robust job creation as evidence that the US economy remains on solid footing,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “This would accelerate the current rapid return to US equities and further fuel the reverse rotation we’ve observed over the past two weeks.”

European shares were on track for their worst weekly decline since April. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%, taking its drop this week to nearly 5%. Traders slashed bets on Bank of England rate cuts for 2026, now pricing just a 50% chance of a quarter-point move. Two-year gilt yields surged 12 basis points to 3.92%.

Money markets are also fully pricing in that the European Central Bank will raise borrowing cost this year, a turnaround from a week ago when a cut was viewed more likely.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. is planning to ax thousands of jobs among its moves to handle a cash crunch from a massive AI data center expansion effort. Marvell Technology shares are up 10% in extended trading after the chipmaker’s first-quarter outlook was stronger than expected. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 10:14 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1579 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.82 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9141 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3333 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $70,635.73 Ether fell 0.8% to $2,062.85 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.62% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2% to $87.12 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert.

