Stocks Fall as Ceasefire Doubts Boost Oil Prices: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and oil rose as optimism over the US-Iran ceasefire faded, with both sides accusing each other of violating the deal announced after almost six weeks of fighting.

Equities remained lower after the latest round of economic data, with the S&P 500 set to drop from a one-month high. US crude approached $100 a barrel amid signs the Strait of Hormuz is still effectively closed. Treasuries and the dollar barely budged.

President Donald Trump vowed to keep troops in the Persian Gulf before talks with Iran aimed at firming up a fragile truce. Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked even as some Chinese vessels lined up to escape.

Brent crude is set to average more than $100 a barrel through 2026 if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for another month, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“The situation remains fluid,” analysts including Daan Struyven wrote. “We continue to see the risks to our price forecast as skewed to the upside.”

On the economic front, applications for US jobless benefits fell to the lowest in almost two years, adding to evidence of stabilization in the labor market. Consumer spending barely rose in February amid persistent inflation that’s set to accelerate due to the war.

The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy items, increased 0.4% from January. From the prior year, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation advanced 3%.

“In other words, the Fed had an inflation problem even before the Middle-East crisis,” said Sonu Varghese at Carson Group. “This is starting to look like an ‘Emperor Has No Clothes’ moment: everyone can see inflation is too hot, but the Fed continues to avert its gaze.”

Corporate Highlights:

CoreWeave Inc. has struck another, $21 billion deal to supply computing power to Meta Platforms Inc. through 2032, deepening its business with the social media giant that’s trying to catch up in the race to build advanced AI models. Pacific Investment Management Co. is looking to sell a portion of the $14 billion of debt financing it’s providing for a massive Oracle Corp. data center in Michigan, according to people with knowledge of the matter. OpenAI said it is pausing its Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure project in the UK, as it reins in ambitious spending plans ahead of a highly anticipated public listing. Chevron Corp. said its production fell as much as 6% in the first quarter due in part to the Iran war, echoing a similar disclosure from Exxon Mobil Corp. earlier this week. Seven & i Holdings Co. will delay the planned listing of its US convenience-store business, saying it needs more time to turn the business around amid uncertain market conditions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:56 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1683 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3412 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.05 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $71,212.51 Ether fell 1.3% to $2,180.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.4% to $99.54 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,744.50 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.