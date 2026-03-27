Stocks Fall as China Trade Probe Adds to War Gloom: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks extended their rout after China launched a pair of trade probes into the US that added to already nervous sentiment driven by fears of a protracted war in the Middle East. Global bonds extended their slump.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% after the benchmark posted its biggest daily loss since the start of the conflict. Brent gained 2% above $110 a barrel. Treasuries fell alongside global bonds, with two-year US yields climbing three basis points to 4.02%. The dollar was little changed while gold gained 1.2%.

China’s probes are a retaliatory move against similar investigations by the Trump administration, as the two powers stake out positions ahead of a summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in May.

Friday’s announcement came after Trump pushed back his deadline for Iran to strike a deal with the US as the two sides remain far apart after nearly a month of attacks. The conflict has inflicted damage to energy infrastructure across the Gulf and effectively shut a vital artery for oil and gas shipments.

Traders fear a broadening impact on energy supplies and oil prices, stoking fears of an inflationary spiral that could force central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The market moves “indicate to us that investors are losing faith in Donald Trump and his announcements,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “This is a dangerous development because it could lead to markets panicking. In this case, a major market intervention by central banks may become necessary.”

Sentiment remained fragile as traders monitored conflicting news about de-escalation and attacks. The Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East. Israel said it struck ballistic missile production sites across Iran.

“Trump is unpredictable, so one doesn’t know whether he’s gaining time to send troops to invade the Strait of Hormuz or to negotiate further,” said Nicolas Domont, a fund manager at Optigestion in Paris. “The war could stop anytime and things could return to normal within a few months but one could also end up with oil at $200 in six months.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a US insurance program meant to boost shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will begin soon, a move that may help revive flows of much of the world’s oil and gas supplies. The near-total closure of the waterway has meant millions of barrels of lost daily oil output, while pushing up product prices from diesel to jet fuel.

The United Arab Emirates told allies that it would participate in a multinational maritime task force intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as it lobbies to form a coalition to ensure shipping is able to pass through the vital Gulf waterway, the Financial Times reported.

“The war in Iran and the resulting surge in oil prices continue to dampen risk appetite,” said Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial. “Any sustainable market recovery will require meaningful progress toward a peace agreement and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Corporate News:

Novartis AG has agreed to acquire biotech firm Excellergy Inc. for as much as $2 billion, in a deal that will strengthen its portfolio of treatments for food allergies and other immunology conditions. Apple Inc. plans to open Siri to outside artificial intelligence assistants, a major move aimed at bolstering the iPhone as an AI platform. Anthropic PBC is considering going public as soon as in October, according to people familiar with the matter. Pernod Ricard SA and Brown-Forman Corp., the owner of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, are discussing a merger as the alcoholic drink companies look at ways to consolidate amid an industry downturn. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 9:12 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1517 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.90 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9181 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3308 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $67,655.7 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,040.08 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.12% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 5.05% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.1% to $110.32 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,425.50 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Julien Ponthus.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.