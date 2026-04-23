Stocks Fall as Oil Climbs With Iran Talks in Limbo: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A record-breaking rally in US stocks came to a halt as peace talks in the Middle East remained in limbo, sending Brent crude further above $100 a barrel.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. The US benchmark hit an all-time high in the previous session and extended gains for April to more than 9% following a slew of strong corporate results and the longest-ever advance in chipmakers. Brent rose 0.7% to around $102.60 a barrel as the US and Iran kept blocking the Strait of Hormuz after failing to meet for fresh talks.

“A lack of progress on US-Iran negotiations may bring some reality check to equity markets after a strong rebound,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Plc. It’s “hard to see much more upside without more decisive progress on peace. Earnings so far are good, so at least that’s providing some fundamental backstop.”

US stocks have shaken off the turmoil from the Iran war that shuttered around 20% of global oil flows. Resurgent optimism around artificial intelligence and confidence in the resilience of the US economy have fueled the rebound as investors still expect that a resolution is within reach.

European equities were little changed after falling for three days. Robust earnings on Thursday helped to lift the mood, with beauty giant L’Oreal SA rising more than 8% in Paris after a strong sales beat.

Treasuries held steady, with the 10-year yield little changed at 4.31%. The dollar was flat, while gold traded above $4,700 an ounce. Bitcoin held near a February high.

Corporate Highlights:

European earnings: Nestlé SA sales rose more than expected; Roche Holding AG first-quarter sales dropped; Heineken beer volumes fell more than expected; Nokia Oyj earnings beat; Safran SA expects to hit the top end of its guidance range for this year; Renault SA’s revenue rose and Sanofi profit rose on blockbuster drug. International Business Machines Corp. posted quarterly sales in its software unit that were in line with estimates. SK Hynix Inc. reported a five-fold jump in quarterly profit that yet failed to impress investors questioning how long booming sales for AI memory chips can last. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will hold off on deploying ASML Holding NV’s most cutting-edge lithography machines for chip production through 2029 to save money. European car sales jumped the most in nearly two years in March as strong growth for fully electric and hybrid models powers a recovery in the region’s contested auto market. Hyundai Motor Co. first-quarter earnings missed estimates as South Korea’s largest automaker grappled with US tariffs and cooling demand in key markets. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:56 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1700 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.61 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8355 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3487 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $78,059.92 Ether fell 2% to $2,345.31 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.91% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1% to $102.91 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,718.19 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

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