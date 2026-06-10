Stocks Fall as Trump Says US to Attack Iran Hard: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A flare-up in geopolitical tensions spurred a rally in oil and drove stocks lower, with Wall Street also rattled by a renewed selloff in some the world’s largest technology companies.

The decline in equities wiped out this week’s advance, driving the S&P 500 down about 1%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers slipped 3%. Oil topped $90 as President Donald Trump vowed to strike Iran again and scolded the country for delaying talks on an interim peace deal, following overnight strikes that put further strain on a fragile two-month truce.

“We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,” Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday. “We hit them hard yesterday, and we’re going to hit them hard again today.”

Increased tensions in the Middle East risk derailing intermittent indirect talks between Iran and the US. That means the path to a deal allowing for the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz is clouded, stoking concern over inflationary pressures that could make the Federal Reserve raise rates before the year is over.

“Investors had been banking on a quick peace deal in the Middle East,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “The trouble is, the longer it takes to find a resolution, the more likely oil prices remain elevated. And the longer energy prices stay elevated, the stickier inflation can get.”

Those worries overshadowed relatively tame data on consumer prices that had earlier brought a degree of relief to traders. While US inflation accelerated in May to the fastest pace in more than three years, the core measure rose by less than forecast.

“It’s very possible that things wrap up in the Middle East and shipping gets back to normal over the course of the rest of the year, in which case we can see inflation come down over time and the Fed could hold off raising rates,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “But if things stay as they are currently, then all bets are off.”

Meantime, warnings of a bubble have been loudest in parts of the market riding the artificial-intelligence wave, where many of the Magnificent Seven megacaps and semiconductor firms have delivered strong returns.

Investors are also preparing for a wave of new equity supply unlike anything seen in recent history. A flood of shares from companies seeking capital to fund AI ambitions is raising questions across Wall Street about whether demand will be sufficient to absorb the issuance and what the implications will be for broader equity valuations.

“Following the historic run, the group earned a well-needed breather, with profit taking necessary to keep positions within risk parameters,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “Also, beginning with the Google offering last week, the SpaceX IPO this week, and likely offers from Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic, institutional and retail investors are likely raising funds to participate.”

Corporate Highlights:

The rally in AI-related stocks is suddenly on shaky footing, and Oracle Corp.’s earnings report after the close represents the group’s next test. Super Micro Computer Inc. sank after the company announced a plan to raise $7 billion through a package of equity offerings, a move meant to help pay for the production of more AI servers. Shares of several large trucking companies plunged after Amazon.com Inc. announced an expansion of its shipping service that has already shaken the transportation and logistics sector and unsettled investors. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. surged after raising its full-year revenue guidance and saying declines in store traffic are moderating. Chewy Inc. cut its full-year revenue outlook as Americans rein in spending on their pets — one of the few household expenses that have remained fairly shielded as inflation worries bite. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Stocks might treat this as a Goldilocks CPI report, but the underlying signal isn’t a reassuring one for companies still contending with higher producer prices.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 12:28 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1556 The British pound was little changed at $1.3392 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $62,207.79 Ether fell 0.8% to $1,647.12 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.53% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.08% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $90.96 a barrel Spot gold fell 3.1% to $4,130.23 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.