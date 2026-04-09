Stocks Fall as US-Iran Doubts Push Up Oil Prices: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks dropped and oil advanced as optimism over the US-Iran ceasefire faded after Tehran warned that some terms of the deal had been breached.

US equity futures fell 0.4%. Brent crude jumped back to $98 a barrel on signs the Strait of Hormuz is still effectively closed. The dollar ticked higher and Treasuries were steady. Emerging-market stocks slid 1%.

Markets are giving up some of the big moves seen on Wednesday, when a relief rally swept through global markets amid optimism around the deal for a two-week pause in fighting. US President Donald Trump vowed to keep US troops in the Persian Gulf ahead of talks with Iran, while Tehran warned there may be mines in the strait.

“There’s a fair amount of scepticism in the market about the ceasefire and the upcoming negotiations,” said Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Paris-based Tikehau Capital. “The big question is what state the global economy will be in after the crisis.”

Investors will be looking for signs of resilience or weakness in the earnings season that starts next week, he added.

Both sides accused each other of violating the truce, with a disagreement over whether the ceasefire extends to Lebanon emerging as a key flashpoint. The first round of direct talks between the US and Iran is set for Saturday morning in Islamabad.

Brent is set to average more than $100 a barrel right through 2026 if the strait remains closed for another month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a note.

US 10-year Treasury yields were little changed at 4.29%, while equivalent UK yields rose four basis points after tumbling almost 20 basis points on Wednesday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index fell 0.8%.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say:

“After yesterday’s understandable enthusiasm around a ceasefire, it is difficult to identify a catalyst for another leg higher in bonds and equities today, and the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the less confidence there will be in the rally that has already occurred.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Later on Thursday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation will offer a snapshot of pre-war price pressures.

Economists see the so-called core personal consumption expenditures — PCE — price index, which excludes food and energy, having risen by 0.4% for a third month in February, suggesting progress toward tamer inflation was stalling even before the conflict.

Elsewhere, Asian technology stocks followed US peers lower as Meta Platforms Inc.’s new artificial intelligence model and Anthropic’s new tools for building agents revived concerns about the impact of AI on software companies.

Corporate Highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects to incur more than $2 billion in higher fuel costs through June because of the Iran war, prompting the carrier to tread carefully and stick to its previous full-year profit forecast. Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 6% of its global production in the first quarter as the Iran war paralyzed oil and natural gas operations in the Persian Gulf. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its latest artificial intelligence model — its first since Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg embarked on an overhaul of the company’s AI organization to keep pace with rivals. Pacific Investment Management Co. is looking to sell a portion of the $14 billion of debt financing it’s providing for a massive Oracle Corp. data center in Michigan, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 9:45 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1667 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.03 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8390 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3397 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $71,312.26 Ether fell 1% to $2,188.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.76% Commodities

Brent crude rose 3.6% to $98.16 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,730.27 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Sangmi Cha, Rong Wei Neo and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.