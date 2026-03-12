Stocks Fall on War, Credit Worries as Oil Surges: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed oil spike stoked fears the war in Iran will further crimp energy supplies and fuel inflation, spurring a slide in stocks, which were also hit by signs of distress in the $1.8 trillion private-credit market.

Brent hovered near $100 amid widening shipment disruptions, which may worsen as Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, signaled no intention of ending the Strait of Hormuz closure. The S&P 500 lost about 1%. Banks sank as a wave of redemption requests from private-credit funds forced Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater LLC to cap withdrawals.

As investors grow uneasy about the potential cost of the war, long-term debt has underperformed on worries budget deficits will widen. More broadly, global bonds surrendered their 2026 gains. The dollar rose to an almost two-month high.

The Iran war is causing unprecedented turmoil in oil markets, hitting 7.5% of global supply and an even bigger swath of exports, the International Energy Agency said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that oil prices could exceed the 2008 peak if flows via Hormuz remain depressed through March. Brent rallied to a high of $147.50 a barrel that year on surging demand and stagnating supply.

“The number one issue facing the markets right now is obviously the war,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “The conflict in the Middle East is not abating. This caused crude oil to spike. We also have the issue of the growing stress on the credit markets.”

Corporate Highlights:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. defended its recent sale of $1.4 billion of loans from three of its funds, arguing the transaction contained no backstops or hidden incentives, as the asset manager remains a primary target of bets on a private-credit reckoning. Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. each committed nearly $50 billion in additional data center leases in their most recent quarters. Eli Lilly & Co. warned that the active ingredient in its weight-loss blockbuster Zepbound could pose a risk to patients when mixed with vitamin B12. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. forecast full-year sales growth across the company’s namesake brand stores as well as at the newly acquired Foot Locker chain. Dollar General Corp. forecast sales in-line with analyst estimates, slowing momentum for a company that had been exceeding Wall Street expectations. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1529 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3372 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.00 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $70,279.95 Ether rose 0.5% to $2,078.68 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8.2% to $94.43 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,159.59 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.