Stocks Gain as Buyers Step In After AI-Led Selloff: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wall Street staged a comeback as dip buyers emerged, lifting stocks amid renewed enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and bets that a solid economy will keep powering Corporate America.

In a tech-led rebound, the S&P 500 rose 1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed twice as much after a selloff that drove a gauge of chipmakers to the worst session since 2020. The index of high-profile firms such as Nvidia Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. jumped 6.5% on Monday. Bitcoin joined the advance in riskier corners of the market. Also helping sentiment was the fact that oil trimmed an earlier surge. Treasuries edged lower.

Following a brief pause in the rally that sent equities to a series of all-time highs, momentum-chasing traders returned, energizing bets that the bull market is nowhere near its end.

The positioning-driven selloff in US stocks on Friday was a “healthy reset,” according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson, who maintained their constructive outlook, supported by earnings growth and resilient economic data.

“Markets rarely move in a straight line at the pace seen since the March lows,” they said. “In our view, a correction was inevitable and ultimately healthy if this bull market is going to extend into year-end, which remains our baseline with an 8,000 S&P 500 target.” The gauge is currently around 7,460.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. investors have spent nearly two years clamoring for the iPhone maker to make a big splash with artificial intelligence. Their wait may finally be coming to an end this week at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Alphabet Inc.’s Google recently placed an order with Intel Corp. to manufacture more than 3 million of its specialized AI chips in 2028, the Information reported, citing two unnamed sources. Marvell Technology Inc. and Flex Ltd. will join the S&P 500 in the latest quarterly rebalance, replacing Pool Corp. and Campbell’s Co. before the start of trading on June 22. Ciena Corp. is planning to raise $2 billion by issuing debt that can be converted into shares, joining the ranks of companies capitalizing on the demand from a massive buildout of AI infrastructure. Bending Spoons, which acquires struggling software businesses, has filed for an initial public offering in New York, joining a string of European tech companies seeking US listings. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 10:56 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1540 The British pound was little changed at $1.3343 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 160.09 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.3% to $63,918.49 Ether rose 3.8% to $1,689.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.55% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.06% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $91.89 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.