Stocks Gain as US-Iran Truce Deal Spurs Oil Plunge: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A wave of optimism swept through global financial markets, boosting stocks while spurring the biggest oil plunge in six years after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal.

The sharp rebound in risk appetite drove the S&P 500 up 2%. A tumble in crude below $95 eased concern about an energy crisis, reviving bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2026. As the haven bid waned, the dollar erased its advance for the year. Bitcoin topped $71,000.

Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge – the VIX – hit the lowest since early March. Airlines, which had been pummeled by worries about skyrocketing fuel prices, soared. Emerging-market shares jumped the most since the onset of the pandemic.

Just about 90 minutes before President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a two-week truce was announced. While there have been reports of ongoing regional hostilities, the accord helped ease fears about a global economic crisis.

“The reaction was classic macro playbook,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Risk assets caught a bid, crude tumbled, and the dollar gave back a chunk of its safe-haven premium.”

US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan later this week to hold talks on a lasting peace agreement with Iran, the White House announced.

While the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly halted amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon, that wasn’t enough to jolt markets.

“Investors are confident that oil prices could ease further and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen again and hopefully stay open beyond the two-week ceasefire period,” Razaqzada noted.

“The ceasefire is a clear positive, but it’s not a resolution,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “What stands out is how quickly the market flipped once the pressure eased. When positioning gets this crowded, it doesn’t take much to spark a reversal.”

At Barclays Plc, Emmanuel Cau said equities were prone to a “powerful short squeeze,” with hedge funds removing protections put in place to shield against the risk of further escalation in the war.

Hedge funds are rushing to close out bets against US stocks at a pace not seen since the market rebounded from the crash set off by the pandemic in March 2020, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk division.

A temporary truce allowed global investors to begin contemplating the restructuring of portfolios and a re-rotation of sector leadership in anticipation of a more long-lasting cessation of hostilities, according to Sam Stovall at CFRA Research.

He noted that the response following the recession and bear market that coincided with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 may serve as a guide. Three months after oil prices peaked and then tumbled, the S&P 500 jumped 12.4%.

“What’s more, sector leadership rotated from defensive holdings back into cyclical groups,” Stovall added. “A similar rotation could take place this time around should the ceasefire be maintained.”

From an economic standpoint, investors should keep watching how geopolitical risks may affect whosale prices, growth and financing conditions, noted Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial. While inflation could run a bit hotter this month, he says the outlook has improved with the truce.

Minutes of the March Fed policy meeting released Wednesday showed most officials worried a protracted war could hurt the jobs market and warrant lower rates. Meantime, many policymakers highlighted the risk to inflation.

Corporate Highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects to incur more than $2 billion in higher fuel costs through June because of the Iran war, prompting the carrier to tread carefully and stick to its previous full-year profit forecast. Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 6% of its global production in the first quarter as the Iran war paralyzed oil and natural gas operations in the Persian Gulf. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its latest artificial intelligence model Wednesday — its first since Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg embarked on a multibillion-dollar overhaul of the company’s AI organization to keep pace with rivals. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Given cyclical stocks’ tight inverse correlation with oil, a continued decline in crude would suggest the recent jump was a short-lived scare.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.1% as of 3 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% The MSCI World Index rose 2.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6% The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1650 The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3386 The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 158.72 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $71,101.24 Ether rose 4.1% to $2,201.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 19 basis points to 4.71% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 16% to $95.40 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.