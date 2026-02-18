Stocks Get Tech Boost Amid Strong Economic Reports: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A slew of data showing the US economy is holding up drove stocks higher, with the market also gaining amid easing jitters around artificial-intelligence disruption. Bonds retreated. Oil jumped.

Almost 350 shares in the S&P 500 climbed. Following a tech rout fueled by worries over the outlook for AI, investors are looking for signs of a bottom in the industry that’s powered the bull market. Most megacaps advanced, with Nvidia Corp. leading the charge. A closely watched ETF tracking software firms rebounded. The Russell 2000 index of small firms added 1.2%.

Treasury 10-year yields were on course for their first back-to-back advance since the start of the month. The dollar rose against most major currencies.

US industrial production climbed in January by the most in nearly a year, fueled by healthy increases in utility and manufacturing output. Orders for business equipment increased in December by more than projected, suggesting solid capital investment at the end of last year. Housing starts rose to a five-month high.

Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release minutes of its January policy meeting, at which central bankers kept interest rates unchanged after three straight reductions at the tail end of 2025.

“In the context of a data-dependent Committee, the incoming economic data justified last month’s pause on the journey to neutral,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “The open question is: how high is the bar to resume rate cuts? The minutes should provide some clarity in this regard.”

The S&P 500 rose to around 6,895. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08%. The dollar climbed 0.2%.

Oil rallied as traders weighed whether talks between the US and Iran will be enough to avert conflict, following a report that American military intervention could come sooner than expected. Gold approached $5,000.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to deploy “millions” of Nvidia Corp. processors over the next few years, tightening an already close relationship between two of the biggest companies in the artificial intelligence industry. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slashed its holding in Amazon.com Inc. by more than 75% in the fourth quarter, while also building a stake in the New York Times Co. — Warren Buffett’s last new bet as chief executive officer. Tesla Inc. will be allowed to continue selling electric vehicles in California uninterrupted after the company revised what the state had called misleading marketing of driver-assistance technology. Alphabet Inc. unveiled several new initiatives to support its expansion in India, including new fiber-optic routes that will connect the country with the US and other locations in the Southern Hemisphere. Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc. released a forecast for adjusted earnings that was weaker than anticipated. The US Food and Drug Administration will review a Moderna Inc. flu shot made with mRNA technology, reversing a previous decision that shocked Wall Street and spurred a public spat between the company and its regulator. Kraft Heinz Co. announced Wednesday it’s replacing its North American president this month as its new chief executive officer embarks on a plan to bolster growth at the struggling food company, rather than continue with a planned split. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s board of directors approved a plan to explore spinning off the NBA’s New York Knicks and NHL’s New York Rangers, a move that would make it easier to attract investors to the teams. Uber Technologies Inc. is planning to spend more than $100 million to build fast-charging, autonomous-vehicle charging stations in the US, the latest move to establish itself as a critical player in the robotaxi industry. Wingstop Inc. reported domestic same-store sales that contracted less than what was predicted, and better-than-expected earnings, easing fears of a marked slowdown at the chicken chain. Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel and his Founders Fund have fully exited ETHZilla Corp., according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Rare-earth refiner Phoenix Tailings Inc. has raised $30.2 million from investors, including metals trader Traxys North America LLC, to expand facilities that recover key minerals from mining waste. Liberty Global Ltd. agreed to buy out its partner Vodafone Group Plc in Dutch telecommunications company VodafoneZiggo for €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in cash and a stake in a new holding company. BAE Systems Plc predicted continued solid sales and earnings growth for the year after a record 2025, signaling the rapid expansion of defense budgets around the world shows little sign of abating. Glencore Plc made an additional distribution to shareholders, even as declining earnings from the commodity trader-cum-miner’s sprawling coal operations weighed on full-year profit. Rio Tinto Group took majority control of Canada’s Nemaska Lithium as part of a push to invest more in Quebec projects tied to the battery metal, according to people familiar with the matter. French grocer Carrefour SA reported weaker-than-expected sales in its home market and announced plans to further shrink its international footprint. Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc expects growth in deliveries to slow this year, tailoring sales to a volatile electric-vehicle market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.8% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.8% UBS US AI Winners Index rose 1.1% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 1.3% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rose 0.9% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2% S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1822 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3546 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 154.31 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $67,387.2 Ether fell 0.8% to $1,982.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.38% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.46% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $64.34 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.5% to $4,997.96 an ounce