Stocks Hold Gains as Traders Await Talks Details: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are holding firm near an all-time high after a rally powered by optimism around a potential peace deal in the Middle East, with traders now eyeing confirmation of a new round of talks.

Futures for the S&P 500 were little changed after the benchmark closed within a whisker of a record on Tuesday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was also flat, shrugging off a 13% slump in Hermes International SCA after a disappointing sales update. In Asia, China’s mainland blue-chip index became the latest gauge to recoup losses since the Iranian war began.

Stock and bond markets are increasingly pricing out much of the risk premium built up since the conflict began in late February, as the US and Iran look to arrange a second round of negotiations. President Donald Trump told the New York Post that talks could resume “over the next two days” and said in a Fox Business interview the war is “close to over.”

Brent held near $95 a barrel as the US pressed ahead with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to curb the Islamic Republic’s oil exports. US Treasuries and the dollar were little changed. Gold eased toward $4,800 an ounce.

“Amid all the uncertainty, I consider it warranted to re-focus on the outlook beyond the war,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “A key driver of markets is that the war-related dash for liquidity is over and partly reversing. That helps the more risky assets.”

Corporate News:

ASML Holding NV raised its full-year sales forecast as the surge in global artificial intelligence spending fuels semiconductor production and boosts demand for the company’s advanced chipmaking machines. Hermès sales expanded at a disappointing clip as the Birkin bag maker was hit by the disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East like many of its peers in the luxury goods industry. Commerzbank AG Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp said that she has had some talks with UniCredit SpA about a deal after the Italian bank announced a takeover bid for the German lender, noting that the two companies are still at odds over the valuation. Anthropic PBC has received several offers from investors for a new round of funding that could value the artificial intelligence startup at about $800 billion or higher — overtures that the Claude maker has so far resisted, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1787 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.94 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8160 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3562 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $73,728.81 Ether was little changed at $2,315 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.76% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $95.18 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,809.49 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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