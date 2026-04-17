Stocks Pause as S&P 500 Eyes Third Week of 3% Gain: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — An extraordinary rebound in global equities is pausing as investors hold back from further big bets ahead of the weekend while waiting to see whether Iran and the US can extend their truce.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark notched back-to-back record highs. The gauge is on course for a third week of gains of more than 3%, a stunning reversal following mounting signs that the US and Iran have been looking to deescalate their conflict that has roiled energy markets. Optimism over artificial intelligence and robust earnings have added to the momentum.

Brent dropped 0.4% to about $99 a barrel after President Donald Trump claimed Iran has made key concessions in negotiations with the US. The dollar held near a February low. Global bonds were mixed, with the 10-year Treasury yield little changed at 4.31%.

“Now that the dust appears to be settling on events in the Middle East, market attention will once again focus back on the fundamentals, in particular earnings given that the season has just started,” said Daniel Murray, deputy chief investment officer at EFG Asset Management. “Earnings expectations are buoyant, consistent with solid underlying macro trends.”

European stocks trod water as well while an index of Asian shares snapped a three-day streak of wins. Alstom SA shares slid the most in over two years in Paris after the manufacturer withdrew financial guidance for this fiscal year. Gold was little changed at $4,790 an ounce.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say..

“The US-Iran conflict has clearly calmed down, but there’s very little sign of that leading to a serious resumption in flows of materials out of the Strait of Hormuz. That signals strong potential for crude futures to climb back above $100 a barrel and for equities to retreat from this week’s advance to records.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Corporate News:

A consortium including Bouygues Telecom, Iliad SA and Orange SA has entered exclusive negotiations to buy billionaire Patrick Drahi’s telecom company SFR. Netflix Inc. gave a forecast for the second quarter that fell short of analysts’ expectations, sending the shares tumbling in extended trading. Ericsson AB earnings missed analysts’ forecasts in the first quarter, as the Swedish company struggled in a weak market for telecommunications equipment and rising chip costs. Apple Inc.’s marketing executive in charge of the Apple Watch, AirPods, health and smart home initiatives said he’s retiring. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:33 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1780 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.37 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8280 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3517 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $74,969.26 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,336.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.85% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $98.58 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

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