Stocks Rally, Oil Steadies as US Weighs End to War: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied while oil held steady after the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had signaled he was willing to end the US military campaign against Iran.

S&P 500 futures advanced 1.1%, trimming losses after a selloff that left the benchmark on course for its worst month since 2022. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.9%. Brent traded below $107 a barrel. Treasuries extended their rebound, with the two-year yield dropping two basis points to 3.81%.

The monthlong war in the Middle East has roiled markets as Iran responded to US and Israeli attacks with a near-total blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for about a fifth of global crude output. The disruption has sent US gasoline above $4 a gallon for the first time since August 2022, stoking fears of an inflationary spiral.

While the report lifted optimism for an imminent end to hostilities, the status of the strait remains unresolved. The WSJ reported that Trump told aides he had achieved his military objective even if the waterway remained closed.

An Iranian drone strike on a fully laden Kuwaiti oil tanker off Dubai on Tuesday highlighted heightened tensions.

“One can’t exclude a swift resolution, but it won’t mean going back exactly to where we were in February,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac. “Investors are seeing the glass half-full. During the past 15 years or so, buying the dip has been absolutely key.”

In Asia, a slump in chipmakers fueled stock losses after Monday’s rout in US-listed peers. South Korea’s Kospi index slid 4.3%, extending its drop from a February high to 20%. SK Hynix Inc. slumped more than 7%.

Corporate News:

Unilever Plc said talks to sell most of its food business to McCormick & Co. are advanced and a final deal could be announced later on Tuesday in an historic move that will transform both companies. A company overseen by a prominent Abu Dhabi royal has agreed to buy a US gas infrastructure firm for $2.25 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% as of 9:06 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1473 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.62 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9103 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3208 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $67,380.95 Ether rose 1.7% to $2,056.36 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.89% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1% to $106.28 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,570.55 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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