Stocks Rattled by Chip Rout Amid Big Options Test: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A fresh bout of instability gripped the stock market amid a slide in chipmakers and as a pile of options expiring Friday threatened to trigger sudden price swings. Treasuries pared losses as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said rates could drop as early as July.

A closely watched gauge of chip shares slid about 1% while the S&P 500 lost steam as the Wall Street Journal reported the US may revoke waivers for allies with semiconductor plants in China, reigniting concerns about the trade war. Friday’s $6.5 trillion expiration of options known as “triple witching” amplified the potential for equity volatility. Shorter-dated bonds outperformed, with two-year yields dropping three basis points to 3.91%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Talks aimed at de-escalating the week-long war between Israel and Iran got under way in Geneva on Friday after President Donald Trump signaled he would give diplomacy a chance before deciding whether to intervene militarily. Reuters that Iran is ready to discuss limitations on uranium enrichment.

Meantime, Waller reiterated his view that the inflation hit from tariffs is likely to be short-lived. His comments on CNBC followed this week’s Fed decision to keep rates on hold for the fourth straight policy meeting. Officials signaled on Wednesday their expectation for two rate cuts before the end of 2025.

“The market is dealing with a lot presently, from geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty and questions about the Federal Reserve’s next move,” said Brian Buetel at UBS Wealth Management. “While there are different risks on the horizon, stocks are a forward looking barometer of economic growth, which we believe will hold up this year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. is set to open its first showrooms in India in July, people familiar with the discussions said, kicking off formal operations in the world’s third-biggest automobile market as the Elon Musk-led firm hunts for growth amid falling sales in Europe and China.

Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp. offered investors sweeter pricing on its $5 billion debt offering Friday, as Morgan Stanley wraps up commitments for the deal.

Meta Platforms Inc. is going up-market with its surprise hit smart glasses, rolling out new models with Oakley that are aimed at athletes and include improved video recording.

Kroger Co.’s sales surpassed expectations during the latest quarter, a sign that consumers are still spending on groceries and other essentials even amid economic turbulence.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is considering “strategic alternatives” for its Bahama Breeze chain, Chief Executive Officer Rick Cardenas said.

QXO Inc. won’t raise its $5 billion offer for building products distributor GMS Inc. after Home Depot Inc. reportedly made its own bid.

CarMax Inc. reported comparable sales and earnings per share that beat consensus estimates.

Accenture Plc reported its third-quarter results, and highlighted bookings as a weak spot of the print.

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son is seeking to team up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to realize what could be his biggest bet yet — a trillion-dollar industrial complex in Arizona to build robots and artificial intelligence.

Temu’s sales decline in the US is deepening as the online marketplace drastically cuts spending on advertising targeting American consumers, signaling a shift in focus after President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.7%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 0.9%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1523

The British pound was little changed at $1.3463

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 145.92 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $104,196.26

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,494.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.