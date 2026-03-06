Stocks Recover as Dollar Slips, Oil Pares Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rebounded on the final trading day of a volatile week, aided by a weaker dollar and US efforts to soften the impact of an oil-price spike tied to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Gold and silver rose.

Equity-index futures for Europe jumped almost 1% and those for Wall Street gauges also advanced. Asian shares erased earlier losses to edge up 0.2%, helped by Chinese technology companies.

Brent crude oil pared earlier losses to trade just 0.3% lower after the Joint Maritime Information Center said ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway for flow of crude oil — had ground to a near-complete halt. Oil had dropped as much as 2.6% at the start of Asian trading as the US weighed a range of options to address the spike in energy costs amid the war in Iran.

Treasuries were little changed and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% ahead of Friday’s US payrolls report, which may offer fresh clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rates.

“The market looks surprisingly resilient,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management. “Worries over Iran remain, but investors seem to think this won’t be a long-term conflict.”

Even as sentiment stabilized on Friday, Asia’s benchmark stock index was set for its worst week since March 2020, having dropped 6.3% since the Iran war began. Funds are pulling money from the region at the fastest pace in four years. Amid the worsening crisis, the dollar reclaimed its status as the haven of choice and is poised for its best week since November 2024.

Sharp swings across asset classes have unsettled traders as headlines from the US-Israeli offensive against Iran impact markets. With crude headed for its biggest weekly jump since 2022, investors fear a renewed inflation spike even as equity valuations remain stretched after a rally fueled by bets on artificial intelligence.

A barrage of Iranian missiles and drones targeted at least five countries across the Middle East, prompting several governments to urge their citizens to take shelter. Israel meanwhile carried out a 12th wave of airstrikes on Tehran and the US suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that his country hadn’t asked for a ceasefire and had no intention of negotiating.

The US also remained defiant. Trump told Axios he should be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, the outlet reported, citing an interview with the president.

“What matters now is whether the war will last days, weeks, or longer,” said Marco Oviedo, senior strategist at XP Investimentos. The possibility that the conflict doesn’t last long “remains the base case, and that the US is winning the battle. But Iran’s refusal to back down is keeping things tense,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US issued a general license to allow for some Russian oil sales to India, giving the Asian nation more options to purchase fuel as the war on Iran leads to a spike in global prices. Also, the International Monetary Fund said it stands ready to assist countries facing balance of payment concerns amid heightened uncertainty from the Middle East conflict.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“The Iran war-induced disruptions will boost inflation not only via the direct impact on oil costs but also food prices which could surge due to the hit to fertilizers and the damage to global trade more generally. These dynamics will leave emerging-market assets especially vulnerable, while putting global bonds at risk.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

In other corners of the market, gold rose 0.7% to $5,115 an ounce, while silver jumped 2.3%.

Stocks have whipsawed across Asia and emerging markets this week. South Korea, for example, suffered its worst crash ever on Wednesday, only to bounce back on Thursday. The benchmark Kospi Index — a poster child for AI investments — fell 1.1% on Friday, but is still the second-best-performing market in the world this year.

“Overall sentiment remains weak,” said Anna Wu, cross-asset investment strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. in Sydney. “Long-term investors should stay calm while navigating the volatility even now. The long‑term case for emerging market equities remains intact.”

The employment report due Friday is expected to show hiring moderated last month after a strong reading in January, and unemployment held steady.

“The stronger the better given the increase in inflation expectations due to energy prices,” the JPMorgan Market Intelligence desk led by Andrew Tyler said. “A weaker number will increase rate cut expectations, but the risk is stagflation in the near term.”

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. is planning to ax thousands of jobs among its moves to handle a cash crunch from a massive AI data center expansion effort. Marvell Technology shares are up 10% in extended trading after the chipmaker’s first-quarter outlook was stronger than expected. Nvidia Corp. shares managed a minor gain despite a gauge of semiconductor shares dropping 1.2% as the US considered requiring permits for artificial-intelligence chip sales. Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Greg Abel said he will use all of his take-home pay to acquire the conglomerate’s stock for as long as he’s in the role. Denso Corp. shares fell in Tokyo trading Friday after Nikkei reported the company has made a takeover approach to Rohm Co. valuing the chipmaker at around ¥1.3 trillion ($8.3 billion). Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:51 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1610 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.76 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9047 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3366 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $70,686.51 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,075 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.160% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.84% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,120.99 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $80.50 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

