Stocks Rise, Oil Falls as Traders Gauge Truce Odds: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Signs of last-ditch efforts to secure a truce in the war that has rattled global markets spurred a cautious advance in stocks as oil retreated.

Equities rose for a fourth straight session, with the S&P 500 set for its longest winning streak since January amid hopes for a push toward a ceasefire in the Middle East. Micron Technology Inc. led gains in chipmakers. US crude dropped to around $111. The dollar fell. Bonds wavered.

US allies are reportedly pressing for a deal with Iran as President Donald Trump extended his deadline to Tuesday for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are pushing for a ceasefire lasting about 45 days.

Iran conveyed its response to the US proposal via Pakistan after two weeks of comprehensive reviews, according to a local TV report. The nation rejected a ceasefire while demanding a permanent end to the war in line with Tehran’s considerations.

Trump said he plans a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday.

“Markets remain vulnerable to the shifting sentiment surrounding the Middle East,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “Suffice it to say, the President’s comments will most likely have a clear impact on setting the sentiment in risk assets as Tuesday evening’s deadline looms.”

While traders kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments, they awaited this week’s key inflation readings. Data showed the US service economy expanded in March at a slower pace as employment shrank by the most since 2023 and input prices accelerated sharply.

The mixed economic signals illustrate the uncertain time for most businesses, according to Jeff Roach at LPL Financial.

“A prolonged struggle over the Strait of Hormuz into May and June would markedly darken the outlook for the US and the global economy,” he said. “For now, given last Friday’s payroll numbers, Fed policy makers have the luxury of remaining in ‘wait and see’ mode.”

Money markets showed traders wiped out what little remained of their wagers on Federal Reserve easing after unexpectedly strong US labor market data were released Friday during a holiday-abbreviated session.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. named Schneider Electric SE executive Hilary Maxson as its chief financial officer to help the company navigate massive data center development plans and an accompanying cash crunch. OpenAI has released a set of policy recommendations meant to help navigate an era of artificial intelligence-fueled upheaval — including suggesting the creation of a public wealth fund, fast-response social safety net programs and speedier electrical grid development. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. agreed to buy Soleno Therapeutics Inc. for $2.9 billion to expand in rare genetic disorders. Madison Air Solutions Corp. is seeking to raise as much as $2.23 billion in its initial public offering, in what would be the biggest US listing of an industrial company in close to three decades. Bitcoin accumulator Strategy Inc. registered a roughly $14.5 billion unrealized loss in the first quarter as the value of the Michael Saylor-led company’s cryptocurrency holdings fell. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1542 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3237 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.72 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $69,630.73 Ether rose 4.3% to $2,156.87 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $111.04 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.