Stocks Rise After Trump Says Iran Has Reached Out: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders fixated on the latest developments in the Middle East drove stocks higher after President Donald Trump said Iran has reached out about the possibility of negotiations, bolstering hopes Tehran’s conflict with Israel will de-escalate. Oil erased gains.

Equities staged a cautious bounce, with the S&P 500 remaining above 6,000 after moving slightly away from session highs. In the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, Treasury yields fell. Money markets continued to show bets officials will leave rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting, and only resume cuts later this year. The dollar slipped. Gold was little changed. US financial markets will be closed Thursday for a holiday.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Trump said Iranians have suggested they visit the White House, while also adding there’s a “big difference” in talks now compared to a week ago. When asked about possible Iran strikes, Trump said: “I may do it. I may not do it.” Meantime, Trump also said he told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “keep going,” but added he gave no indication that US forces would get involved.

If the US were to approve direct military action alongside Israel, it would improve the chances of permanently ending Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon — but risk throwing the oil-rich region into widespread conflict. Meantime, Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Israel appear to be subsiding, prompting Israeli authorities to relax some safety restrictions.

“It has been a seesaw week so far,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “This is especially true given that a lot will depend on what the Fed says today and what happens in the Middle East as well.”

The Fed is expected to reiterate it needs more clarity on the impacts of a wide array of government policies before adjusting borrowing costs. Officials may continue to pencil in two rate cuts this year, but some economists say the “dot plot” could show just one. The decision will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington. Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

Options pros are betting the S&P 500 to move 1% in either direction, according to data compiled by Piper Sandler & Co. That’s the smallest implied swing ahead of a Fed day since January.

“We had a better-than-expected core inflation reading in May, a long-awaited downside inflation surprise,” said Naomi Fink at Nikko Asset Management. “But one swallow does not a summer make, and since then we also had a spike in oil prices on geopolitical risk. Moreover, the price of oil alone is not the only risk. Even before the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, we had signals of tighter global supply chains.”

Meanwhile, Fink notes that US employment data remains firm — which argues against a near-term rate cut.

Will Compernolle at FHN Financial says that while the bond market may sell off from any perceived hawkishness, Treasuries are currently priced consistently with what the Fed will communicate this afternoon.

“As a result, any cheapening today will provide a good buying opportunity before the market gradually consolidates closer to fair value,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, data showed applications for US unemployment benefits ticked down last week, stabilizing near the highest levels in eight months. Overall, jobless claims have risen in the past two months, reflecting a gradual slowdown in the labor market. Meantime, new residential construction declined in May to the slowest pace since the onset of the pandemic.

Corporate Highlights:

The top US bank regulators plan to reduce a key capital buffer by up to 1.5 percentage points for the biggest lenders after concerns that it constrained their trading in the $29 trillion Treasuries market.

The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are focusing on what’s known as the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio, according to people briefed on the discussions. This rule applies to the largest US banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:25 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.7%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1513

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3465

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 144.59 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $104,467.54

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,501.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $73.98 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.