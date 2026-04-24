Stocks Rise on Hopes for Peace Talks; Intel Soars: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose on optimism the US and Iran are moving toward talks after days of deadlock, fueling hopes for a diplomatic way out of the war that has jolted markets and clouded the economic outlook.

Equities held gains despite data showing consumer sentiment fell to a record low. A blowout forecast from Intel Corp. drove the shares to all-time highs, sending the group of chipmakers up for an 18th consecutive session. The Nasdaq 100 was on pace for its fourth straight week of gains, the longest winning streak since 2024. US crude dropped to around $95.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due in Islamabad on Friday and a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran is expected, according to officials in Pakistan familiar with the matter.

Iranian media said he was on a “regional tour” and would also visit Oman and Russia. The White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on whether peace talks were imminent and there was no signal that Vice President JD Vance, the lead negotiator for the US, was about to leave for Pakistan.

“Part of the reason for the bounce is due to the news that Pakistan is saying that talks could resume between the US and Iran as soon as today,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “A further rally in the tech sector is also helping the markets.”

Global tech shares were also buoyed as SAP SE reported revenue growth from its cloud services that beat analysts’ estimates while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. soared after Taiwan’s financial regulator eased limits on single-stock fund holdings.

Meantime, Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have struck a multibillion-dollar deal for the social-media giant to rent hundreds of thousands of Amazon’s general-purpose chips for its AI efforts.

Technology stocks were among the market’s biggest losers during the peak of the Middle East conflict in March. So speculation that the worst is over sent traders gorging both on the megacap shares and the options betting on more upside. To Bank of America Corp.’s derivatives strategists that signals a melt-up is in the offing that risks a painful unwind should the selloff resume.

“It’s a statement to us that the fear of missing upside seems to outweigh the fear of downside,” said Nitin Saksena, BofA’s head of equity derivatives research. “That’s kind of the psychological lens through which people seem to be approaching the market.”

Corporate Highlights:

Procter & Gamble Co. reported stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter, driven by growth in the beauty category, while significantly raising its outlook for commodity costs in the company’s current fiscal year. Eli Lilly & Co.’s new weight-loss pill Foundayo has gotten off to a sluggish start, according to new prescription data, an early sign of the challenge the drugmaker will have as it tries to catch up with rival Novo Nordisk A/S. HCA Healthcare Inc. opted against raising its yearly profit and sales guidance even though first quarter profit beat analysts’ views, meaning it could foresee challenges later in the year. SLB, the world’s largest oilfield service provider, reported first-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ expectations as the Iran war upends the global energy sector. Newmont Corp. plans to repurchase $6 billion in shares as the world’s largest gold producer seeks to reward investors amid an unprecedented rally in bullion prices. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1708 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3499 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.58 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $77,937.01 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,312.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.97% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $95.48 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,711.52 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.