Stocks Rise on In-Line CPI Ahead of US-Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The first inflation snapshot of the war-fueled spike in energy costs matched expectations, driving stocks higher ahead of this weekend’s planned talks between the US and Iran.

Equities were set to extend their advance into an eighth straight session, with the S&P 500 on pace for its best week since November. Bond yields edged only mildly higher, with traders continuing to price in a one-in-three chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in 2026. Oil held near $98.

The consumer price index rose 0.9% from February. From a year ago, it picked up to 3.3%, the strongest pace since 2024. Another measure that excludes food and energy costs increased at a slower 0.2% pace.

“There are no signs, yet, that high energy prices are seeping into core inflation,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “That could be a process that plays out over time as companies absorb the brunt of the blow, at least initially.”

A record increase in gas prices was responsible for nearly three-quarters of the monthly advance. Americans are already experiencing higher prices at the pump, with some companies warning of price hikes ahead.

“The message is clear: inflation remains sticky,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While this may not justify higher interest rates from the Fed, it should keep policymakers on pause unless we see a more notable deterioration in the labor market or the broader economy.”

Investors also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments, looking for signs that a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran will hold. Delegations for both countries are set to meet in Pakistan on Saturday, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remaining the focus.

Since the Hormuz chokepoint was closed for an extended period, we should expect another one or two hot inflation prints, driven by transportation services and some durable goods categories, according to Jeff Roach at LPL Financial.

“The Fed clearly is on hold for the next several meetings,” he added.

The duration of the war matters as does the extremely important Strait of Hormuz, because if the supply shock is temporary then the economy can weather this storm and the Fed will have an opportunity to lower interest rates by the end of the year, noted Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“But if the inflation shock is more long-lasting they will have no choice but to sit on their hands for the entire year,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

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Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:12 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1724 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3463 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $72,255.23 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,220.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,773.14 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.