Stocks Rise on Trump’s Tariff Delay; Dollar Slides: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks climbed along with US equity futures after President Donald Trump extended a deadline on aggressive euro area tariffs. A gauge of the dollar headed for its lowest level in almost two years.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1%, erasing Friday’s losses sparked by Trump’s threat of aggressive tariffs on the European Union. The US President later said he had agreed to delay the date for a 50% levy to July 9 from June 1. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advanced more than 1%. Asian shares edged up 0.1%.

US Treasury futures declined and gold slipped 0.3% on waning demand for haven assets. Cash Treasuries didn’t trade due to holidays in the US and UK. Oil was slightly higher.

The tariff war has returned to the fore as the major driver of markets once again after concerns about Trump’s proposed tax cuts, and their impact on the US deficit, churned markets much of last week. Trump’s moves increased uncertainty in markets and his broadside against Europe on Friday, followed by a backtrack, was a stark reminder of the president’s volatile policy making.

“The stock market seems to dance to Trump’s tune: first a threat, then a pullback, quickly followed by a rebound as speculative investors anticipate a concession from the U.S. President,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “This morning’s confirmation of such expectations reinforces the so-called ‘Trump Pattern,’ which is increasingly seen as a successful strategy for risk-tolerant investors.”

Trump’s decision to extend the deadline came after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive arm, said earlier Sunday in a post on X that “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively,” but “a good deal” will need “time until July 9.” That’s the date on which Trump’s 90-day pause of his so-called reciprocal tariffs had originally been set to end.

Trump’s tariff threats on Friday also included a 25% levy on smartphones if companies including Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. failed to move production to the US. Shares of Samsung were little changed.

“Let’s be clear: the risks are still that these are just pauses, we aren’t yet seeing any structural changes to tariffs,” said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro in Sydney. “Pauses are all well and good for now, but during this time, we need to see more agreements in place to confirm Trump’s more negotiable approach.”

The trade tensions and weak demand for US assets are showing up in the dollar. Trump’s tariff threats and the risk of a widening fiscal deficit are weighing on the currency’s appeal, with Bloomberg’s dollar spot index on track for its lowest close since July 2023.

Enthusiasm has faded for the world’s reserve currency this year. Speculative traders remained bearish on the dollar but trimmed their positioning to $12.4 billion in the week ending May 20 from $16.5 billion in the week prior, according to CFTC data reported Friday.

Markets Live Strategist Garfield Reynolds says:

The turn against the US dollar is hardening as traders respond to President Trump’s volatile policymaking. The greenback’s anemic performance underscores the loss of trust in American governance and reliability. That will act to pressure lower the prices investors are willing to pay to acquire US assets.

Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the US personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, which will be released Friday. The April reading is forecast to rise 0.1% based on consensus expectations.

Elsewhere, signs of port congestion in northern Europe and other hubs suggests trade wars could lead to maritime disruptions around the world, increasing shipping rates.

Trump on Friday announced a partnership between United States Steel Corp. and Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp., shocking markets with an agreement he said would keep the once-iconic American firm in the US, but otherwise providing no specifics. Nippon Steel shares jumped as much as 7.4% in Tokyo, while shares in US Steel rose 21% Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% as of 8:11 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1401

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 142.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1736 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3575

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $110,148.09

Ether rose 2.9% to $2,596

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.60%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $64.96 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,335.46 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Carmeli Argana.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.