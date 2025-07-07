Stocks Sink as Trump’s Tariff Plans Boost Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell from all-time highs and the dollar climbed after President Donald Trump began unveiling his tariff plans, with the US setting levies for nations such as Japan, South Korea and South Africa starting in August — triggering a selloff in their currencies.

The S&P 500 lost about 1%, with megacaps getting hammered as Tesla Inc. tumbled 7% after Elon Musk announced he’s formed a new political party, raising concern about his company’s outlook. Longer-dated Treasuries led losses Monday. Emerging-market currencies sank as Trump warned he’d add extra tariffs on any country that aligns with “the Anti-American policies of BRICS.”

Trump unveiled the first in a wave of promised letters that threaten to impose higher tariffs rates on key trading partners, including levies of 25% on goods from Japan and South Korea. He also announced 25% rates on Malaysia and Kazakhstan, while South Africa would see a 30% tariff and Laos and Myanmar would face a 40% levy.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there will be “approximately 12 other countries” that receive notifications about their tariffs Monday directly from the president, and that Trump would post the letters directly to social media. Additional letters will come in the coming days, she said.

“Investors should be alert to headline risk,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “The scope for last-minute deals is high, but so too is the possibility of renewed trade tensions.”

To Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets, the actions of the administration during the last few months have left the impression this is just “another tactic” in the negotiation process.

The European Union said it’s closing in on a framework trade agreement with the US after the head of the bloc’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, held a call with Trump Sunday. Menatime, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC said he expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart in the coming weeks.

“Short-term ‘deals’ are limited in scope and leave several questions unanswered,” said Seth Carpenter at Morgan Stanley. “Comprehensive trade deals that reduce trade uncertainty will take much longer to finalize, and will require clarity on ongoing investigations and legal challenges.”

So far, the US economy is holding up, hiring is healthy, and inflation has remained tame. But the Federal Reserve is wary about tariffs despite pressure from Trump to lower rates, and wants to see how they feed through to output in the next few months.

Investors on Wednesday will parse minutes of the Fed’s June policy meeting.

Elsewhere, copper and other industrial metals slid after Trump injected fresh uncertainty into his trade agenda with a pledge to impose a 10% tariff on countries aligned with the BRICS bloc of nations.

Oil crept higher even after OPEC+ decided on a bigger-than-expected production increase next month, with the group’s leadership showing confidence the market can absorb the extra barrels.

Corporate Highlights:

CoreWeave Inc. is dropping $9 billion on the data-center operator Core Scientific Inc. in an effort to gain more direct control over the physical assets powering the artificial-intelligence boom.

Apple Inc. appealed a €500 million ($580 million) fine from the European Union, calling the penalty “unprecedented” and the regulator’s required changes to its App Store as “unlawful.”

Netflix Inc. was downgraded to neutral from buy at Seaport Global Securities, which cites valuation in the wake of strong gains at the streaming-video company.

Applied Materials Inc. was downgraded at Rothschild & Co Redburn to neutral from buy on gowth risks.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage of MGM Resorts International with a sell recommendation due to the volatile Las Vegas market.

Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded to market perform from strong buy at Raymond James which says the stock’s “favorable fundamentals” are already reflected in its valuation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 3:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.8%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.5%

Tesla fell 7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1719

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3612

The Japanese yen fell 1.2% to 146.14 per dollar

The South African rand fell 1.6% to 17.8558

The Korean won fell 1.1% to 1,377.90

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $108,126.12

Ether was little changed at $2,544.53

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.64%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.59%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.90%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $68.06 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

