Stocks Slide, Bonds Rally on US Economic Worries: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are broadly set to follow a drop in the US, where another disappointing consumer confidence reading fueled concern about the health of the world’s largest economy. A rally in Treasuries drove 10-year yields to their lowest levels this year.

Futures pointed to declines in Tokyo and Sydney, and a gain in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 closed at a five-week low, while a gauge of megacaps extended a plunge from its peak to more than 10% — passing the threshold that meets the definition of a correction. Selling was heaviest in speculative corners of the market, with a 6% slide in Bitcoin spurring a plunge in exchange-traded funds specializing in crypto.

US consumer confidence fell the most since August 2021 on concerns about the outlook for the broader economy. The data followed recent disappointments on the retail, services and housing fronts. That’s prompted traders to boost their bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year even as inflation pressures seem to be intensifying.

“The market still seems more worried about growth than inflation,” said Chris Verrone at Strategas.

To Keith Lerner at Truist Advisory Services, while the primary stock-market uptrend remains intact and recession risks remain relatively low, the near-term risk/reward appears more mixed.

“We have seen modest deterioration in earnings, technical, and economic trends that warrants a more neutral equity posture and slightly higher cash,” he said.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.2%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 2.2%. Nvidia Corp.’s shares slid 2.8% on the eve of the company’s results, while Tesla slumped 8.4% to fall below $1 trillion in market value.

An index of US-listed Chinese shares rose 0.6% after plummeting 5.2% on Monday in its biggest loss in more than four months. President Donald Trump’s move to further decouple economic ties between the two nations has rattled global investors who had bet on a sustained rebound in Chinese stocks.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank 11 basis points, while its Australian counterpart fell four points in early trading on Wednesday. Money markets are now pricing in more than two quarter-point reductions by the Fed in 2025. A dollar gauge slid 0.2%, while oil slumped to its lowest close this year.

To Jeff Roach at LPL Financial, consumers are increasingly nervous about the unknown impacts from potential tariffs and could pull forward consumer demand as they anticipate higher prices for imports in the near future.

“Consumer confidence continues to come off its election-fueled sugar high from November,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Economic uncertainty remains elevated, whether that’s around tariffs or more US-centric data like inflation or retail sales.”

That’s why this week’s reading on prices will be key. The Fed’s preferred inflation metric — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — is expected to cool to the slowest pace since June.

“Investors should keep an eye on this week’s PCE report,” said Kenwell. “It will give another clue as to how consumers are feeling about their purchasing power. An in-line or lower reading may act as a relief catalyst for consumers and investors alike.”

Before that, traders will be wading through Nvidia’s earnings on Wednesday, the most closely watched barometer of the Artificial Intelligence boom. They will arrive at a critical juncture, with US stocks vulnerable from a technical and systematic standpoint.

There’s growing “suspicion” among investors about the scope for more S&P 500 gains at a time when European and Chinese stocks are outperforming, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett.

“The longer it takes and the harder it is for the S&P to get to new highs, the doubts grow,” Hartnett said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

He has recommended international equities over US peers this year as he expects the Magnificent Seven megacaps to wobble. While he said investors are far from pessimistic about big tech, these stocks are vulnerable to declines if the trade “doesn’t keep working.”

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7% as of 7:23 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $88,759.18

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,507.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 4.29%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.35%

