Stocks Waver as Oil Rises Before US-Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders bracing for talks between the US and Iran left stocks wavering as oil rose, with the negotiations set to dictate the path ahead for a fragile ceasefire.

An advance in equities faded as the New York Post reported President Donald Trump is preparing the military if peace talks in Pakistan this weekend fail. US crude hovered near $98.

Trump warned Iran that it “better stop” any effort to charge fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after agreeing to open the key waterway as part of a ceasefire deal.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” he posted on Truth Social.

Negotiations for a long-term peace agreement are set to begin Saturday in Islamabad, with control of the passage being a critical point.

“The focus in the short term will remain on what happens in Iran,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. “If it unwinds and the missiles fly again, we will certainly see some downside volatility again.”

The S&P 500 was still on pace for its best week since November on hopes that a ceasefire will hold. Earlier gains were driven by inflation data that matched expectations.

While consumer prices jumped the most since 2022, core inflation – which is closely watched by the Federal Reserve – was relatively tame. Bond yields edged up, but traders kept betting on a rate cut in 2026. The dollar barely budged.

“There are no signs, yet, that high energy prices are seeping into core inflation,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “That could be a process that plays out over time as companies absorb the brunt of the blow, at least initially.”

Given the global situation and strong earnings growth, some investors may view the current inflation data as manageable and expect energy pressures to moderate, according to David Russell at TradeStation.

“But a resolution to the Hormuz crisis will be key to improvement,” he added.

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—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1721 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3457 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.27 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $73,011.57 Ether rose 1.5% to $2,245.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.32% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.06% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.84% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $98.19 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.