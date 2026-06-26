Final preparations were underway for the rescue team at Zurich Airport before their departure.

Following two devastating earthquakes, 80 members of Swiss Rescue departed for Venezuela last night with search dogs and specialised rescue equipment. Their mission is clear: to save lives.

Even more than 42 hours after the earthquakes, people can still be found alive beneath the rubble, says operations manager Sebastian Eugster. However, the extreme heat is making rescue efforts increasingly difficult.

“Heat builds up in the rubble, meaning survivors cannot survive long without water,” Eugster explains.

Shortly after midday Swiss time today, the Swiss rescue team’s special flight landed in Caracas. The mission is expected to last ten days. A Rega jet had already departed on Thursday evening carrying seven members of the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, who will assess the situation on the ground and facilitate the deployment of the rescue team.

Switzerland is one of several countries to send rescue personnel, alongside El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Mexico. Swiss aid organisations have also mobilised. Swiss Solidarity has launched an online fundraising campaign and says its immediate focus will be on emergency assistance, including temporary shelter, clean drinking water and medical care. Longer-term support will be considered as the situation develops, CH Media reports.