The week in Switzerland

In 2014, Switzerland eventually lost to Argentina in their last World Cup clash. Could the script be different this time? We’ll find out on Sunday.

Football fever has reached new heights in Switzerland this week. And with good reason: the national team has qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, the year Switzerland hosted the tournament.

Switzerland edged past Colombia in a penalty shoot-out after 120 goalless minutes. The match was not particularly well received by the international press. The British newspaper the Daily Mail described it as “the worst” match of the round of 16. A victory without much flair, perhaps, but a victory nonetheless.

Next up is a far sterner challenge: reigning world champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. Having pulled off a miracle against Egypt, the Albiceleste are moving forward with a firm belief in their destiny and their strength. Kick-off is at 3am Swiss time on Sunday.

The World Cup also reached Switzerland this week in the form of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has become embroiled in a fresh controversy. A red card shown to a US player ahead of the United States’ round-of-16 match against Belgium was reportedly overturned following a direct call from US President Donald Trump. The unprecedented intervention stunned the Belgian Football Association and prompted several members of the European Parliament to call for an investigation into Infantino. Belgium ultimately had the last word, defeating the US 4–1.