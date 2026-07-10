The question was already being asked before the G7 summit in Evian, France. Will France contribute to Switzerland’s security costs? Now, three weeks after the summit, the answer is clear: Our neighbour does not want to pay.

The Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed that negotiations on France’s participation in the costs have failed.

“On the question of security costs, Switzerland and France could not agree on France’s share of the costs,” the ministry told SRF.

Police officers from many Swiss cantons were posted to Geneva for the G7 summit. In addition, 4,000 Swiss army personnel were deployed and the border was strictly guarded. No demonstrations were allowed on the French side of the border even though the G7 heads of state met in Evian on the French side of Lake Geneva. As a result the major demonstration against the summit – which resulted in riots – took place in Geneva.

According to the foreign ministry, talks with France are still ongoing, but there is little hope of a change of stance on the part of France.

“The prospect of France contributing to the security costs is low,” wrote the foreign ministry.

The only consolation, albeit a small one, is that Swiss president Guy Parmelin was allowed to attend the G7 gala dinner at the invitation of France.