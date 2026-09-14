The Mercosur debate in the House of Representatives in June: farmers and left-wing parliamentarians ensured that the motion was rejected.

Parliament’s autumn session began today. Debates in the Senate on the package of agreements with the European Union and the free trade agreement with the Mercosur states are likely to attract attention beyond Switzerland’s borders.

Three days of the session will be devoted to the package agreed two years ago with Brussels following years of tension. Three points are expected to spark heated exchanges between the political camps: the dynamic incorporation of European law; the protection of wages; and a safeguard clause in the event of immigration deemed excessive in Switzerland.

Following the House of Representative’s rejection of the free trade agreement with the Mercosur countries, the matter has now reached the Senate, where it stands a better chance of passing. The House of Representative’s Foreign Affairs Committee is proposing an agricultural support package worth over CHF500 million ($610 million) in an attempt to win over the farming community.

Issues surrounding dual nationality and the numerous proposals likely to be put to a referendum could also be of concern to Swiss citizens living abroad. A parliamentary initiative by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party proposes, in particular, to require foreign nationals to renounce their other nationality in order to obtain a Swiss passport. Although this measure does not apply to Swiss citizens living abroad, it touches on a widespread reality within the diaspora, where dual nationality is common.