On what is likely to be his final trip to India as a Swiss government minister, Guy Parmelin looks back on his trade policy achievements and ahead to the future of the free trade agreement with India.

Last week, Parmelin announced that he would step down from the Federal Council at the end of the year. Shortly afterwards, he embarked on what is likely to be his final visit to India as economics minister. He has travelled to India five times, and one of his greatest achievements was securing the free trade agreement, according to the NZZ. Parmelin negotiated the deal together with State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda.

She has also since announced her resignation. Will the agreement survive without its two principal architects? the NZZ asks. “Everyone is replaceable,” says Parmelin. What is certain is that India will remain important for Switzerland. The EFTA states, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, plan to invest $100 billion and create one million jobs in India over the next fifteen years.

As he prepares to leave office, Parmelin takes a positive view of his trade policy record. The Federal Council’s strategy, he says, has been to stabilise relations with key partners such as the European Union, the US and China, while diversifying through new trade deals. Despite challenging times, he believes the Swiss economy is well positioned, though he warns against resisting future trade agreements.