Decide for yourself which media you’d like to see more often
Search engines and AI assistants now help many people find information. If you select Swissinfo as a “preferred source” on Google, you are letting Google know that you particularly value our content. This means that relevant content from Swissinfo is more likely to be featured in your search results.
It only takes a few clicks to set it up.
Here are the benefits for you:
- You’ll come across content from Swissinfo more often on Google.
- You can read more information about Switzerland from a reliable source
- You can read more independently written background articles on Swiss politics, the economy and society
- You decide for yourself which media you want to read content from
This is how it works:
- Click here to select ‘Prefer Swissinfo on GoogleExternal link’
- Sign in to your Google account
- Select Swissinfo as your preferred source
- Save your selection
- You can add or remove your favourite media at any time