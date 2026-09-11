Decide for yourself which media you’d like to see more often

You can now set Swissinfo as your preferred source of news. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch

Search engines and AI assistants now help many people find information. If you select Swissinfo as a “preferred source” on Google, you are letting Google know that you particularly value our content. This means that relevant content from Swissinfo is more likely to be featured in your search results.

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It only takes a few clicks to set it up.

Here are the benefits for you:

You’ll come across content from Swissinfo more often on Google.

You can read more information about Switzerland from a reliable source

You can read more independently written background articles on Swiss politics, the economy and society

You decide for yourself which media you want to read content from

This is how it works:

Click here to select ‘Prefer Swissinfo on Google External link ’

Sign in to your Google account

Select Swissinfo as your preferred source

Save your selection