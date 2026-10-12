One might think that the idea of a left-wing economics minister might appeal to the unions, but this is not the case.

The succession of the outgoing Economics Minister Guy Parmelin continues to hold sway in the Swiss media, with withdrawals, new names and potential redistribution of portfolios among government ministers.

Initially considered one of the favourites to succeed Parmelin, Esther Friedli has declared that she does not want to run for a seat in government. However, the Swiss People’s Party Senator from St. Gallen has indicated that she would welcome Valais cantonal government member Franz Ruppen in the Federal Council. A member of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2021, he had drawn attention to his radical position on the presence of the wolf in Switzerland, calling for its extinction on at least one occasion.

For the time being, however, the most prominent names remain the head of canton Zurich’s government and former parliamentarian Natalie Rickli and parliamentarian from Geneva and party vice-president Céline Amaudruz.

Perhaps even more than the identity of the new government minister, the future redistribution of the ministerial portfolios is generating debate. According to the media, Defence Minister Martin Pfister (Centre) and Justice Minister Beat Jans (Social Democratic Party) are aspiring to change.

The latter has already expressed his interest in taking over the reins of the economics ministry, but trade unions are skeptical. Interviewed by the NZZ am Sonntag, the president of Travail.Suisse, Adrian Wüthrich, points out that a Social Democrat economics minister would be under permanent suspicion of conducting a left-wing policy. And this could complicate compromises within a government with a right-wing and centre-right majority.