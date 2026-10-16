A year from now, Swiss voters will pick a new House of Representatives and Senate. And if the elections were held today, the Swiss People’s Party would be the big winner , according to an election barometer published today by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC, Swissinfo’s parent company).

According to the survey numbers, the People’s Party would even surpass its own record score of 2015 (29.4%), with 29.9% of the vote. On the left, the Social Democrats (19.3%) and Greens (10.3%) would also pick up support. But while the two ends of the political spectrum are gaining ground, centre-right parties are losing out: the Centre Party currently enjoys 12.6% of the vote, the Radical-Liberal Party 13.3%. For the latter, this would be the worst result in its entire history in House of Representatives elections.

In addition to party strength, the Sotomo research institute, which conducted the poll on behalf of the SBC, also surveyed the most important political challenges as seen by the population – with health insurance premiums and climate change being rated most urgent. And while the climate is perceived as more or less urgent depending on party affiliation, concerns about insurance premiums seem to cut across party lines.

When it comes to foreign policy, the public is quite critical of Bern’s stance towards the United States: over 80% of respondents think the government is too friendly towards Washington. And almost three-quarters of respondents consider Switzerland’s official stance towards Israel to be too friendly.

Finally, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin scored points with the public over the past year. While 42% of respondents now describe him as one of the most influential members of the Federal Council (compared to 17% a year ago), he also tops the popularity ratings for the first time, relegating his six colleagues to lower positions.