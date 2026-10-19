From looted shops to vandalised public buildings and overwhelmed police forces, the events in France at the weekend were shocking. What do media in Switzerland have to say about it all?

“It’s obvious that something is no longer working,” writes an editorial article in Le Temps, referring to the police response to Saturday’s riots in France.

The Tages-Anzeiger meanwhile speaks of a “watershed moment”, and images of destruction which “mainly harm the movement and its legitimate concerns, drowning them in noise and smoke”.

As for the source of the riots, the newspaper adds that “suddenly there was a platform for rage of all kinds. Anger about fuel prices, the constant loss of purchasing power, the feeling of social decline”.

Blick asks another question. “Why do so many citizens believe their purchasing power no longer allows them to live with dignity?” The real scandal, the newspaper writes, is that of a society in which workers can no longer make ends meet.

On RTS, French security expert Eric Delbecque explains the riots as a combination of organised political violence and opportunistic crime. As for President Emmanuel Macron’s statement on Sunday evening, Delbecque says that “Macron’s rhetoric no longer has any connection to reality”. His government deserves criticism for not taking the growing public anger seriously enough, for sending in police rather than seeking dialogue, Delbeque reckons.

The question is fundamental. Were more police needed, or a better addressing of protesters’ concerns? For Le Temps, “given the caricature-like discourses that dominate the debate – an extreme right demanding total, even blind repression, and an extreme left that sees only systemic police violence behind all excesses – the discussions have little prospect of being constructive”.