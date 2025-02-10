What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Swiss citizenship can also be inherited across generations abroad. The prerequisite is registration with a Swiss representation or entry in the Swiss civil status register by the age of 25.

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? For example, citizenship can no longer be inherited after a certain number of generations or a certain length of residence abroad?

Or is the current practice too strict and should registration still be possible after the age of 25?

