What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?
Swiss citizenship can also be inherited across generations abroad. The prerequisite is registration with a Swiss representation or entry in the Swiss civil status register by the age of 25.
Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? For example, citizenship can no longer be inherited after a certain number of generations or a certain length of residence abroad?
Or is the current practice too strict and should registration still be possible after the age of 25?
Swiss citizenship in general needs an overall; Cantons should not have a say, as clearly some Cantons still think it is 1970.____The Swiss would do well to adopt Irelands approach to citizenship abroad; up to 3 generations/foreign birth registration and thats it. Works well for them and lets face it, the Irish passport is now the most powerful in the world, given that it has visa free access to China, EU and its citizens can live in the UK if they wish.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
I am a Swiss citizen from the canton of Graubünden and I had quite a few problems in obtaining citizenship for my daughter ... I am of the opinion that children and husbands or wives should obtain citizenship without ifs and buts ... every family is proud to have descendants from this nation and so the children and spouses are equally aware of this ... I have been aware of this in my life since I was a child ... so it is absurd that spouses cannot obtain citizenship
@Letizia
Spouses can apply for citizenship. The issue the Swiss put in the way are integration requirements. Almost every other Nation, bar the middle east, is less strict in this regard.
I understand the Swiss government’s desire to limit the benefits of citizenship to those who live in or contribute (or have contributed) taxes. I can also see wanting to limit passports of convenience. However, I think there should be middle ground status for the children or grandchildren of Swiss citizens, allowing them (upon reasonable substantiation of lineage) automatic Swiss residency/work rights and an expedited pathway to naturalized Swiss citizenship - perhaps in less than one year. As the grandchild of maternal grandparents who were both Swiss, taught their four daughters Schweizerdeutsch and carried forward many Swiss traditions and connections with Switzerland, I am well known for identifying primarily/greatly with my Swiss heritage and represent the type of resident and citizen Switzerland would do well to attract - in an era where Swissness is becoming more difficult to maintain in die Schweiz itself.
My father lost his Swiss citizenship because his Swiss father died just after he was born and no one registered his birth. Sadly, by the time he presented himself at the Swiss consulate in Chile he was too late, at age 28. As a qualified doctor he came to the UK and eventually gained UK citizenship. I feel close to Switzerland, particularly to the village in Vaud where my family originated from. I feel a sense of loss, I cannot really describe it. I have visited the archives in my ancestors home and seen large numbers of documents written by members of my family. I feel a huge connection with the place. I have no need to tap into anything apart from a sense of belonging. My surname is super Vaudois and super protestant. I feel locked out of something that I simultaneously feel part of. My son is currently studying in Switzerland and he cannot be part of it either!Other countries allow it if your grandparent was a national.
@MLavanchy
The death of your Swiss grandparent does not automatically disqualify your father, as long as he can prove their Swiss citizenship and his lineage. He must prove a direct bloodline (legitimate or recognised illegitimate descent) from his Swiss parent.____Best thing to do is get a lawyer involved that is a specialist.
Most countries value their citizens and do not make it so difficult to retain that citizenship. Switzerland wants to have a global presence but if its citizens live outside Switzerland, the government seems to want tp punish those citizens.
It reminds me of what they did with AHV and how the government discriminated against Swiss who were working abroad by not informing them that they could get credit for every year they worked in a foreign country by paying CHF125 into their AHV account. That's why so many Swiss retirees have those notorious holes.
Your citizens are not your enemy. They are what makes a country's culture and heritage something to celebrate no matter where you live.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
I believe that citizenship represents a serious commitment and a serious nation grants its citizenship to those who believe in its values and principles. In recent years, just look at the Italian example, especially from South America there is a run-up to the European passport, a passport that allows one to travel the world without too much red tape and visas. Often the descendants of Europeans do not even know where the country of their ancestors' origin is, having disregarded it for decades. This alone can make one realise how Swiss, or Italians, or any other European nation can feel. I hope that Switzerland will be far-sighted and continue to grant citizenship to those who really have contact with Switzerland and share its principles. Citizenship is a serious matter and cannot be changed like a dress to be worn according to circumstances
@Ambch
Are you suggesting Swiss citizens should only hold Swiss citizenship to the exclusion of all other nationalities? I personally don’t think one can be entirely loyal to more than one country at once. In today’s globalized world, people hold multiple nationalities by virtue of ius sanguinis, and I personally don’t see anything wrong with that.
Almost all countries allow for the claiming of nationality up to the third generation (grandchildren) irrespective of petitioner’s age. By limiting the age to 25 years old, Switzerland is already extremely restrictive.
While Switzerland does not currently have a population problem, it could potentially have one in the future.
You indicate the case of Italy. The reason why Italy (as well as other countries in Europe such as Spain and Portugal) have maintained special programs of paths to reclaim ius sanguinis-based nationality is because those countries, first, were or are facing a population problem, and second, saw a massive outflow of nationals escaped to the American continent to seek for better opportunities in times of European crisis or war. This is hardly the case of Switzerland. So you cannot compare the Italian case to the Swiss case.
I also think that your assumption that Italian citizenship is granted too loosely is partly false. First, it is granted based on the principle of blood line. Second, a lot of the Argentinians, Brazilians, etc. who acquire Italian citizenship do feel identified with Italian culture despite the geographical distance and despite the passing of time. If you ever go to Buenos Aires, you will see how Italian culture and traditions continue to influence some of the Argentinian identity.
@Ambch
"Citizenship is a serious matter and cannot be changed like a dress to be worn according to circumstances”____Citizenship is a legal right, hence acts of law. If a person is entitled to multiple citizenships in law, they are entitled. End of discussion. CBI programs are another matter and evidently questionable.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
There are several factors to consider when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad. Here are the most important ones:
1. the principle of descent (ius sanguinis)
- Swiss citizenship is generally inherited by descent (ius sanguinis), not by place of birth (ius soli).
- A child receives Swiss citizenship if at least one parent is a Swiss citizen at the time of birth.
2. loss of citizenship after the third generation abroad
- Anyone born abroad and already living there for the third generation automatically loses Swiss citizenship at the age of 25 if he or she does not submit a declaration of retention in good time.
- This regulation is intended to prevent people with no connection to Switzerland from remaining formal citizens.
3. multiple citizenship
- Switzerland allows multiple citizenship.
- However, this can be problematic in some countries if they do not recognise dual citizenship.
4 Registration and declaration of retention
- Swiss citizens abroad should register their children with the relevant Swiss representation as early as possible.
- In order to avoid the loss of citizenship in the third generation, a declaration of retention must be submitted before the age of 25.
5 Influence of marriage
- In the past, marriage to a foreign citizen sometimes led to the loss of Swiss citizenship, but these rules have been weakened.
- Marriage alone is not sufficient to transfer citizenship; it remains primarily linked to descent.
As to the question - here is the answer: If there is a connection to Switzerland, Swiss citizenship should be granted. Swiss descent should be proven. Prerequisite: Entry into Switzerland, residence in Switzerland for at least one year. First residence, centre of life. Then re-granting of Swiss citizenship after one year. Proficiency in one of the national languages.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Dutchair
Thank you for your list and for your suggestion as to which conditions should apply.
@Dutchair
I would like to have the chance to become a Swiss citizen, as my roots are there and it feels like home. But I am a little further removed than 3 generations. I’m the 4th and 5th generations. Is there any hope for me? I’m also a U.S. citizen. I can’t tell you how great my desire is to come back to Switzerland. My grandparents spoke Swiss and kept it alive through the years. My grandpa yodeled and kept his cuckoo clock going and chopped wood. My grandma baked rhubarb custard pies and fried noodles.
@Dutchair
"This regulation is intended to prevent people with no connection to Switzerland from remaining formal citizens.”__.__A Government comes and goes. A bloodline is persistent regardless of where it is..
@Rissa
It is worth consulting a legal expert, as citizenship laws - in any country - can be very nuanced. In Poland, for example, there was a court decision two years ago, that addressed a matter in the Polish citizenship act of 1920, where a persons grandmother was assumed to have lost Polish citizenship. It tuned out not to be the case.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
The Swiss abroad is the eternal catchphrase of the Swiss left: I don't know how many other countries in the world cultivate a similar problem so persistently. One cannot expect 'Swissness' abroad to pass from generation to generation indefinitely: that just seems absurd to me. When one lives abroad, one also takes responsibility for the choice one has made! It's nice enough that one can enjoy dual nationality, but to pass on this privilege to the next generation as well, seems to me only specious and also illogical. It is obvious that the left-wing parties in particular are constantly pushing in this direction, because they assume that the Swiss abroad vote more to the left because of their younger age. No one can fail to see that this attitude, including e-voting, is only pretextual and not a real problem.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@OCRAM
Thank you for your contribution.
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag.
@OCRAM
You have probably never lived abroad. That’s why you think this way. Travel more and live abroad at least once in your lifetime. You will realize that despite living abroad, one can maintain Swiss traditions and identity alive generation after generation.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
The problem with the current Citizenship Act (BüG) is that it does not apply retroactively. This violates the rights of women who have lost their citizenship through marriage to a foreigner. Many of these women had children who were unable to regain their Swiss citizenship because they had exceeded the age limits when the mothers were finally given the opportunity to regain their own citizenship.
The same problem also affects those who have lost their citizenship due to technical difficulties in the third world country, in particular unreliable postal services and inadequate communication methods with Swiss embassies.
The age limit for regaining citizenship is completely illogical and morally questionable. Why is a foreign-born son or daughter of Swiss nationals automatically Swiss at the age of 25 if he or she registers with the embassy - without any further requirements - while a person who is 26 years old suddenly has to prove at least three trips to Switzerland within six years?
What kind of legislation makes such a difference between two people whose only difference is a single year of life? This is simply absurd and unacceptable.
@descendientesuizos
Whenever the UK changed its citizenship law, there were always a number of people that lost citizenship, leading the Government to quickly implement a regulation to catch it. 1983 being the last time.
What an odd question. Like americans claiming that they're irish having never stepped on irish soil for generations. How far should one be able to benefit from a society that they didn't contribute to? If your great grand father left country X for the US, his children and anyone after that are not from country X, they are Americans. Seems the interest is usually not much more than gaining benefits versus any type of pride in heritage. Are we to believe these folks are pining to pick up the alphorn? Or more likely to use social systems they haven't paid into? What exactly is it that they offer to Switzerland and what is it that they will take? Collecting passports for the fun of it? Are they going to move and raise cows in the Alps? Great, you're a citizen now..do you speak any of the Swiss languages or have any clue what Swiss society is like? How many have bothered to even visit versus wanting citizenship on demand?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Smiss
Please do not lump together all descendants of Swiss abroad who live in countries outside the UNITED STATES. Many of us have contributed significantly to the Swiss Confederation. We are not at all interested in the financial benefits that the state might offer - our fight is about our identity.
Regarding your argument that the children of emigrants automatically belong only to the country in which they were born: That is simply wrong. A tiger remains a tiger, even if it is born in a cage with chimpanzees. In the same way, Swiss born abroad remain Swiss - they love their home country and are still phenotypically part of the Swiss national community.
On the subject of travelling: You are arguing from a privileged US perspective. The majority of descendants of Swiss in countries like Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay speak the dialects of their cantons and live according to Swiss culture, but cannot afford the luxury travel that wealthy people can afford. Especially not to Switzerland - the most expensive holiday destination in the world.
I hope this answer has helped to clarify your questions.
@Smiss
Are you suggesting that only those who live in the Alps and raise cows should have the right to be Swiss? I find this proposition preposterous.
I wonder you yourself raise cows for a living?
If citizenship is passed on through bloodline, in my view, one should have the right to claim Swiss nationality without much restriction. I don’t even think speaking a Swiss language should be a condition to be able to claim a right that by virtue of bloodline a person already has.
Do you think a Swiss national of fourth generation living in the US will ever want to return to Switzerland (and sponge from the Swiss social system)? To be honest, I doubt it. But the fact remains: that person is Swiss by blood, he/she is part of Swiss heritage already (whether he/she maintains Swiss traditions).
@Smiss
"Like americans claiming that they're irish having never stepped on irish soil for generations.” ____The Irish Citizenship Act of 1956 allows children born of Irish citizens abroad to claim Irish citizenship, providing their parent was registered on the foreign birth register. This means that an American who can prove such is entitled to Irish citizenship by virtue of law.____Perhaps this is why the Irish are liked all over the world. Evidently, from reading the comments above, it seems the same cannot be said for Swiss citizens.____Incidentally, the Irish passport, as of 2025, is the most powerful passport in the world.
I was born in the United States in 1963 and inherited my Swiss citizenship from my father, who inherited his cititzenship from both of his Swiss-born parents. My sister and I have been registered as Swiss citizens since the mid-1970s, when we were teenagers.
When I was 20 years old in 1983 -- and again when I was 21 in 1984 -- I wrote actual letters to the Swiss Embassy in Chicago to verify my dual citizenship. Dual citizenship is a big deal, and I believe the prerequisite to register by age 25 is fair, especially since the internet has made communication so much easier. Parents and their children will make it a priority if it's important to them.
As far as generational limits, I'd say Yes to that. My grandparents were born there about 125 years ago and have been gone for a long time now.. I don't have children, but if I did, I think the connection would be relatively meaningless to them.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@SwissMissUS
Hello SwissMissUS
Thank you for your contribution.
What is your connection with Switzerland today? The fact that you read SWI swissinfo.ch suggests that there is still a connection? Do I see that correctly?
You write that you are in favour of a generational boundary. In other words, if you had children, would you no longer pass on your Swiss citizenship?
I look forward to your feedback.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@SwissMissUS
Dear lady,
Many descendants of Swiss abroad were not born in the United States. We did not have a functioning postal system or the sophisticated communication networks that are taken for granted in the United States. Therefore, we often did not learn about changes in the law in time.
It was also common for our birth registration letters not to arrive or for our own consulates to lose our documents. All of this has created a historical injustice that urgently needs to be corrected.
I hope for your understanding.
Kind regards
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@SwissMissUS
My grandfather was Swiss and emigrated to Italy where he found work and started a family. My father wanted to keep his citizenship, so did my brother and I and so did my children who have now returned to Switzerland where my granddaughters were born. I don't believe that putting up bureaucratic fetters serves any purpose other than to put obstacles in the way of those who want to preserve even a sentimental and cultural link with the homeland of their ancestors. I love Italy but I am equally proud of my Swiss origins.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@descendientesuizos
I really don't see the point in passing on a nationality of origin several generations away when it no longer has any purpose or influence on life abroad. It is a false (sentimental?) problem not understood by the majority of Swiss who remain in their homeland where they work and pay contributions. Dual citizenship cannot be passed on indefinitely, because that would be unfair and also meaningless.
I really don't see the point in passing on a nationality of origin several generations away when it no longer has any purpose or influence on life abroad. It is a false (sentimental?) problem not understood by the majority of Swiss who remain in their homeland where they work and pay contributions. Dual citizenship cannot be passed on indefinitely, because that would be unfair and also meaningless.
But here on Swissinfo.ch they make it an issue hammered out with suspicious insistence. It seems obvious to me that politics is involved, because at the same time they are the same ones who insist on electronic voting, which the Swiss have already rejected several times.
But that's enough now!
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@OCRAM
Dear OCRAM
Thank you for your contribution. What do you find suspicious about my reporting on the transfer of Swiss citizenship?
It is currently a political issue and SWI swissinfo.ch is taking up these issues that affect the Swiss Abroad community.
@Melanie Eichenberger
Thank you for your appropriate and timely response, Melanie.
Only we, people belonging to the Swiss Abroad community, understand how difficult and damaging it is for us to be deprived of a more direct and just path to achieve our deserved Swiss citizenship through the "ius sanguinis" right.
I am a third-generation descendant of two Swiss citizens who were forced to leave Switzerland due to the country's inability to support them during the 19th-century crisis. And the Swiss Consulate and general communication conditions were very poor at that time.
"Swiss-info" is playing a significant role in bringing the case to the knowledge and discussion of the population (Swiss and general). Please continue to do so.
Ana Uebelhart
@OCRAM
One purpose was demonstrated during covid. Just look at how the Australian Government treated its citizens during covid; they were not allowed in or out. Fortunately, many Australians have European passports and so they were able to enter those countries unrestricted.
