Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
A member of the "Touche pas a mes services publics" referendum committee collects signatures at a press conference on the launch of the referendum against the third corporate tax reform (RIE III) in the canton of Vaud on Thursday 8 October 2015 on the esplanade of the CHUV in Lausanne.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland Today
Listening: Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

The Christmas season is hectic and expensive, and this applies to the ongoing negotiations between Switzerland and the EU, which are to be finalised before the festive season. However, the exact amount of the cohesion contributions remains unsettled, with hundreds of millions of francs at stake.

There is also plenty happening in the federal government in Bern. I’ve included a decision from this session that may be of particular interest to you: it concerns online signature collections.

Best wishes from Bern,

This content was published on
4 minutes

Storm clouds pass over the Federal Palace in Bern on Monday, 30 May 2011. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Hamas ban and online signature collection: key decisions in parliament

A ban on Hamas was discussed in parliament today. Following the Senate’s decision, the House of Representatives has now also voted in favour of the ban. The goal is to prevent individuals associated with the terrorist organisation from entering Switzerland, make their expulsion easier, and disrupt their cash flows. Opponents of the ban fear it could set a precedent, potentially leading to bans on other organisations.

The House of Representatives was also due to discuss a ban on the Shia militia Hezbollah today, but time ran out.

Additionally, the Senate approved a motion that may interest the Swiss Abroad. The motion calls on the federal government to establish a legal framework for digital signature collection (e-collecting), enabling Swiss citizens registered in Switzerland to participate in such initiatives. The House of Representatives must still vote on this.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, left, speaks to Ursula von der Leyen President of European Commission, right, as they meet for a bilateral talk during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, Saturday, June 15,
Keystone Pool / Michael Buholzer

Negotiations with the EU: Switzerland to pay CHF350 million ($397 million) in cohesion contributions annually

Switzerland’s negotiations with the EU are entering their final phase. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured, right, with Swiss President Viola Amherd) is expected to visit Switzerland shortly before Christmas to finalise the talks, according to Swiss public television, SRF. This is the buzz in Bern and Brussels.

For the negotiations to conclude, the parties must agree on the cohesion payments. These are contributions Switzerland makes to poorer EU countries in Eastern Europe to access the EU single market.

The exact amount remains undecided. According to Swiss public television, SRF, Switzerland’s cohesion payments are likely to total CHF350 million annually, a significant increase from the previous CHF130 million. The final amount will likely be determined at the last moment of the negotiations.

People enjoy the summer weather on Lake Zurich at the Mythenquai lido in Zurich,
Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Study highlights gaps in media literacy among Swiss citizens

When you read a newspaper or listen to the radio, can you tell whether a piece is news, opinion or an advertisement? According to a study by the Swiss Federal Office of Communications, many people in Switzerland struggle with this distinction.

The survey, involving 3,000 people from German- and French-speaking Switzerland, revealed a sobering result: an average score of 6 out of 19 points. Participants were asked to evaluate the significance of various news items for Swiss politics and society and to classify articles as news, commentary, adverts or fake news.

The findings show that German-speakers, men and individuals with higher education levels exhibit better media literacy than French-speakers, women and less educated individuals. Interestingly, participants were better at identifying dubious content on social media, demonstrating stronger social media literacy than traditional media literacy.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion
In this photo provided Nov. 9, 2019, by the official Syrian news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks in Damascus, Syria.
Sana

Fall of the Assad regime: what happens to frozen Syrian assets in Switzerland?

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has been overthrown by rebels and fled to Moscow with his family. Meanwhile, CHF99 million ($112 million) in Syrian assets remain frozen in Swiss accounts, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs(SECO) announced to several media.

Following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Switzerland imposed sanctions against Syria in line with the EU. Although CHF99 million is substantial, it was higher in 2013 when CHF130 million was reported as frozen.

SECO attributes the decline to the decreasing value of securities deposits, exchange rate fluctuations, and adjustments to the sanctions list. The sanctions list, currently 72 pages long, is regularly updated. These assets will remain frozen as long as EU sanctions against Syria are upheld, SECO said.

Newly elected President Karin-Keller Sutter, right, and newly elected Vice-President Guy Parmelin, left, receive applause after their election by the United Federal Assembly during the winter session of the Federal Assembly in the National Council in Bern on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.
Keystone / Anthony Anex

Picture of the day

KKS – these three letters stand for Karin Keller-Sutter in Switzerland. Today, the finance minister was elected Swiss president for 2025 by the Federal Assembly, securing 168 out of 203 valid votes. Her deputy will be Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva/ts

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR