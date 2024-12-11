A ban on Hamas was discussed in parliament today. Following the Senate’s decision, the House of Representatives has now also voted in favour of the ban. The goal is to prevent individuals associated with the terrorist organisation from entering Switzerland, make their expulsion easier, and disrupt their cash flows. Opponents of the ban fear it could set a precedent, potentially leading to bans on other organisations.

The House of Representatives was also due to discuss a ban on the Shia militia Hezbollah today, but time ran out.

Additionally, the Senate approved a motion that may interest the Swiss Abroad. The motion calls on the federal government to establish a legal framework for digital signature collection (e-collecting), enabling Swiss citizens registered in Switzerland to participate in such initiatives. The House of Representatives must still vote on this.