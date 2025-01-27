Not all recent unpleasant developments in the US have been penned by President Trump. Shortly before the end of his term in office, Joe Biden decreed that the export of computer chips would be restricted. Switzerland has been removed from the list of countries that have unrestricted access to this technology. The chips are important for developments in the field of artificial intelligence, and the Swiss federal technology institutes (ETH) are dismayed by this decision.

In an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (pictured) said he was in contact with the US and would try to overturn the decision. “At ETH we work with chips, but we also produce innovations that are important for the Americans,” he said. “That would be an own goal for the US.”

It is not clear why Switzerland was removed from the list of allied countries.

But the situation is not easy in Europe either. “Some neighbouring countries have practically no government at the moment,” Parmelin said, explaining that if he wanted to talk to his counterparts in Germany or Austria, he wouldn’t even know who to turn to.