Dear Swiss Abroad,

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it – and 'I'm ready': this is how you could sum up the interview given to various newspapers by the Centre Party's candidate to succeed Viola Amherd in government, Markus Ritter.

If elected, he will be able to travel in style in the Federal Council's new aircraft, the Bombardier Global 7500. However, the previous hangar is not large enough to house it, and there is still no suitable facility for it at Belp Airport, near Bern.

Our selection continues with an analysis by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), which suggests that the agreement reached between Switzerland and the European Union may struggle to win public approval in a vote.

Finally, we examine why residents living near the Leibstadt nuclear power plant in northern Switzerland want to take the Federal Office for the Environment to court.

Happy reading!