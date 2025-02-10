A survey by the Tamedia group and the Leewas institute showed that the initiative, put forward by the Young Greens, received only limited support from the youngest voting age group (18–34), with just 36% in favour. This figure dropped to 27% in the next age bracket.

Support within the Green Party was also relatively low, with only 75% voting in favour. The Liberal Green Party had already stated its opposition to the initiative, a stance reflected in voter behaviour: just 40% of Liberal Green Party supporters backed the proposal.

According to Tamedia, Switzerland was divided in nearly every direction – between men and women, between urban and rural areas and along the traditional “Röstigraben” (linguistic divide). The only category without a strong divide was income level.

Men were significantly more opposed than women, with 79% voting no compared to 61% of women. In Swiss cities, just 37% supported the initiative, while in rural areas, backing dropped to 26%.

Only 11 municipalities across the country (out of more than 2,100) voted in favour of the initiative – all located in western Switzerland.

Personal income had little influence on voting patterns. Support was highest among both the lowest earners (under CHF4,000 or $4,400 per month) and the highest earners (CHF13,001–16,000 per month). But even in these groups, support was only 34% and 32%, respectively. University and technical college graduates formed the most supportive demographic overall, with 42% voting in favour.

It’s worth noting that the campaign’s budget was significantly smaller than usual: CHF680,000, or one-tenth of what was spent on the motorway projects vote in November.