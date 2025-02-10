Switzerland Today
Weekend votes are usually an exciting time for journalists: there is energy in the air, and the time pressure often brings out a writer’s best work. But this time, there was no suspense or surprises.
In today’s briefing, we will break down the voting results in more detail. How did the electorate in Switzerland vote compared to how you Swiss Abroad voted? And how many ballot papers were affected by an “internal process error”? Read on to find out.
We will close today’s briefing with an update on the potential tariffs affecting Switzerland and the new administration in the US – an issue likely to persist. Be sure to subscribe for the latest updates!
A survey by the Tamedia group and the Leewas institute showed that the initiative, put forward by the Young Greens, received only limited support from the youngest voting age group (18–34), with just 36% in favour. This figure dropped to 27% in the next age bracket.
Support within the Green Party was also relatively low, with only 75% voting in favour. The Liberal Green Party had already stated its opposition to the initiative, a stance reflected in voter behaviour: just 40% of Liberal Green Party supporters backed the proposal.
According to Tamedia, Switzerland was divided in nearly every direction – between men and women, between urban and rural areas and along the traditional “Röstigraben” (linguistic divide). The only category without a strong divide was income level.
Men were significantly more opposed than women, with 79% voting no compared to 61% of women. In Swiss cities, just 37% supported the initiative, while in rural areas, backing dropped to 26%.
Only 11 municipalities across the country (out of more than 2,100) voted in favour of the initiative – all located in western Switzerland.
Personal income had little influence on voting patterns. Support was highest among both the lowest earners (under CHF4,000 or $4,400 per month) and the highest earners (CHF13,001–16,000 per month). But even in these groups, support was only 34% and 32%, respectively. University and technical college graduates formed the most supportive demographic overall, with 42% voting in favour.
It’s worth noting that the campaign’s budget was significantly smaller than usual: CHF680,000, or one-tenth of what was spent on the motorway projects vote in November.
Sunday was a resounding defeat for the initiative on environmental responsibility, rejected by nearly 70% of the electorate and all 26 cantons.
An analysis of Swiss Abroad voters reveals a slightly different picture, though the data is limited, as only 12 cantons provide separate statistics for those who vote from abroad.
While most Swiss Abroad also rejected the initiative, they did so to a lesser extent: the percentage of “no” votes was 55% – 15 points lower than the national average.
At SWI swissinfo.ch, we often touch upon previous voting trends which show that the Swiss Abroad tend to vote “greener” than the Swiss in Switzerland. Last September, for example, Swiss expatriates supported the biodiversity initiative, which was ultimately rejected.
Martina Mousson, a political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute, described this as part of a broader pattern. She told us that the Swiss Abroad’s tendency to vote more in favour of environmental issues is linked to their demographic profile: they are generally more left-leaning, more environmentally conscious, have higher levels of education and take a more global perspective on issues.
Voter turnout was low, both domestically and among expats. Nationwide, only 38% of eligible voters participated, while turnout among Swiss Abroad was just 20% – down from an average of 25% in recent referendums.
The city of Bern has reported discrepancies in the voting results from this past weekend, affecting both federal and cantonal initiatives, the city announced.
Revised results were provided on Sunday evening, with corrections showing a slightly higher proportion of votes in favour of both the environmental responsibility initiative and the cantonal solar initiative, Bern city authorities stated. The revised figures also indicated a higher turnout than initially reported. The errors, amounting to around 5,000 ballot papers, were attributed to “an internal process error” and were not included in the initial evaluation protocols.
As globalisation progressed, tariffs were considered a relic of the past – until US President Donald Trump reignited their geopolitical significance, writes the NZZ am Sonntag.
Switzerland is among 16 countries accused by the Trump administration of taking advantage of the US due to their trade surplus. For Switzerland, this surplus amounts to over CHF38 billion ($41.75 billion).
A glaring issue for Swiss companies is a non-transparent supply chain: 80% of them do not know the exact amount they pay in customs duties worldwide. “If you don’t know the customs tariff number, you’re lost,” Claudia Feusi, owner of the Swiss Customs School, told the NZZ am Sonntag.
Switzerland’s role in global trade adds complexity to the situation. The country rarely manufactures finished goods but instead supplies high-tech components. This means Swiss companies must consider how potential tariffs could impact their clients and customers.
The NZZ am Sonntag outlines three possible strategies for Swiss firms: first, a diversification of the supply chain. Instead of purchasing from China, companies can look to other countries such as Thailand and Vietnam. A second possible strategy is relocating production plants to the US. This is the outcome Trump wants, and some Swiss firms are already considering it to avoid punitive tariffs. Lastly, Switzerland should leverage its 43 free trade agreements: companies can restructure production to classify goods as Swiss-made, reducing exposure to tariffs.
