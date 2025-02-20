Dear Swiss Abroad,

I hope you enjoy reading about numbers and percentages – at least a little – because today’s press review is full of them, though in quite different areas.

We begin with a survey revealing that the younger generation in Switzerland views the future with little optimism. There’s also fresh data from a study on glacier melt, and we discover who around the world enjoys visiting Switzerland the most.

The only item without statistics is an interview with Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role this year, in which she defends herself against the storm of criticism she faced over the weekend.

Enjoy the read!