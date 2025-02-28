The parliament’s spring session begins next week bringing key decisions for Swiss citizens abroad. These include the potential abolition of ‘child pensions’ and a motion in favour of the descendants of expatriates in South America.

The main focus of the session will undoubtedly be the election to replace the retiring Centre Party Federal Councillor Viola Amherd on March 12.

Payments for pensioners’ children are a major topic for the Swiss Abroad, as the Senate could decide to abolish them worldwide. Another motion concerns the descendants of Swiss emigrants in Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, who lost their Swiss citizenship. Social Democratic Party member Carlo Sommaruga is pushing for them to receive a special residence permit allowing them to work in Switzerland.

Additionally, last year’s approval of the 13th old-age and survivors’ pension (AHV/AVS) now requires Parliament to decide how to finance it. Other topics include neutrality policy and possible changes to asylum law, with special sessions on asylum set to take place in both chambers.