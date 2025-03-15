The new Federal Councillor may know how to play the trombone, but that’s probably not why he was elected.

We’ll have to get used to a new face in the Federal Council. On Wednesday, the Federal Assembly elected Martin Pfister from the Centre Party to replace Viola Amherd from April 1.

This election came as a surprise. Little known on the federal stage, Pfister was considered an outsider. Yet he won comfortably against the other candidate put forward by the Centre Party, Markus Ritter, president of the influential Swiss Farmers’ Union. In a rare move, Pfister was elected to the seven-seat government despite not being a member of the federal parliament.

Several factors may explain this unexpected victory. Currently serving as State Councillor for Health in canton Zug, Pfister already has executive experience. He also comes from Central Switzerland, a region that has not been represented in the Federal Council for some time. Finally, as a colonel in the army, he will have an advantage in leading the defence ministry. His role as defence minister was officially confirmed on Friday.