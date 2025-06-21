The Week in Switzerland

As a result of the worst-ever conflict between Israel and Iran, various European countries are taking their nationals out of the region. Switzerland is not. The foreign ministry explains why.

The airspace over Israel and Iran is closed. Germany and other European countries such as Poland and Slovakia have responded by flying their nationals out of Israel via Jordan. However, the roughly 200 Swiss in Iran and 29,000 in Israel are on their own. Switzerland is not planning any organised departures.

The foreign ministry has been advising against all travel to Iran since summer 2024, Marianne Jenni, director of the consular directorate of the Swiss foreign ministry, told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Wednesday. As for Israel, she said the Swiss foreign ministry had warned against tourist and non-urgent travel. “People who still travel to this region are acting negligently,” she said. “The decision to leave a crisis region is made voluntarily, at your own risk and at your own expense.”

As a result of the worst-ever conflict between Iran and Israel, the foreign ministry has received around 130 requests – around 70 in Israel and 60 in Iran – from Swiss nationals wishing to leave the two countries. On Friday the Swiss foreign ministry said it had decided to temporarily close its embassy in Iran, citing intense military operations there and the highly unstable situation on the ground.

“All expatriate staff have now left Iran and are safe,” the

ministry said in a statement, adding that the staff would return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows. Earlier in the week, the Swiss authorities had evacuated five of the 12 diplomats stationed in Iran with their families.

On Wednesday, the Iranian ambassador to the UN in Geneva thanked Switzerland for its diplomacy. “We really welcome the Swiss government’s role in playing a positive role in resolving tensions between Iran and the United States,” Ali Bahreini said.