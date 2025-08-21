More than half of the Council members will attend a meeting of the Council of the Swiss Abroad for the first time this weekend.

New SwissCommunity Days in Bern: Following the direct online elections in over 40 countries, the Council of the Swiss Abroad will start the new legislature tomorrow with many newly elected delegates .

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Council of the Swiss Abroad. For the first time, the “SwissCommunity Days” will take place in Bern, a new format that will replace the previous Congress of the Swiss Abroad of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), at least this year.

At the SwissCommunity Days, the current and new members of the Council of the Swiss Abroad – which has been fundamentally renewed with 71 newly elected candidates out of a total of 140 – will meet in the Federal Palace. Online direct elections were held in over 40 countries this spring. The result is a higher proportion of female delegates in the Council.

Workshops and discussions will prepare the delegates for their new role and focus on the most important concerns of the diaspora. On the second day, the new Council members will be officially confirmed, the board will be elected and a resolution on the e-ID will be passed.

The Congress, which serves as a platform for political work but also social exchange and networking, will now only take place once per legislature. The next time will be in 2027 due to declining numbers of participants and declining sponsorship money. Swissinfo will be on site at the SwissCommunity Days and will report on all the developments.